Priyanka Chopra's Quantico Axed, Kal Penn Has A New Offer For The Actress

Priyanka Chopra's Quantico will not be renewed for the fourth season, according to an Entertainment Weekly report. The third season of the FBI drama went on air recently and after failing to get favouarble viewer ratings, ABC decided to pull the plug on the show. But there's a silver lining... the Harold & Kumar film series actor Kal Penn expressed his desire to work with Priyanka. Quoting the Entertainment Weekly article, Kal Penn tweeted: "Hey Priyanka Chopra let's do a movie" and Priyanka replied in affirmative. "Done and done," she tweeted back. Priyanka Chopra's Quantico first aired in 2014 and it was the story of Alex Parrish, who fights enemies of USA.
Highlights
- Kal Penn wants to make a film with Priyanka Chopra
- ABC axed Quantico after season 3 failed to get the desired viewer rating
- Priyanka's next film is Bharat with Salman Khan
Hey @priyankachopra let's do a movie. https://t.co/lx3vl6dRSL— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) May 11, 2018
Done n done @kalpennhttps://t.co/zA9Ogp1ylq— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 11, 2018
BTW, we think Kal Penn will have to wait as Priyanka Chopra has already announced she's returning to Bollywood (yay!) after a hiatus of two years. The actress has signed up for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat opposite Salman Khan. Bharat is the Hindi adaptation of Korean film Ode To My Father, the rights of which were acquired by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.
CommentsIn Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Prakash Jha's Jai GangaaJal, which released in 2016. In the last two years, Priyanka debuted in Hollywood in Baywatch and made two more English films - A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?.
During this time, Priyanka produced several regional films through her Purple Pebble Pictures. Marathi film Ventilator, Punjabi film Sarvann and Sikkimese film Pahuna were critically acclaimed.