Priyanka Chopra Lets You Browse Through Her Quantico BTS Album. So Chic

When your Pout is as good as your Aim.... We're back. @abcquantico April 26th Thursday 10/9 c #sqaud pic credit @kalstein @blairunderwood_official @alanpowell10 @thejohannabraddy @jakeamclaughlin you were missed @russelltovey @themarleematlin #nofilterneeded

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Apr 3, 2018 at 10:18am PDT