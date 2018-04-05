Priyanka Chopra Lets You Browse Through Her Quantico BTS Album. So Chic

Priyanka Chopra's Quantico swag has taken the actress all the way to Ireland, where she is filming the remaining parts of the third season. Priyanka, who keeps us updated with her Quantico schedule, took a break from posting photos with her co-stars and let us in on what appears to be a photoshoot for the TV series. Priyanka shared a couple of behind-the-scenes snippets from Quantico sets on Instagram and we are loving it! Each photo on her Instagram comes with a side of an interesting caption, of course and this is what the latest one reads: "Eat, Pray, Love."
In another one, Priyanka zeroed in a yellow cab and a purple umbrella as props and captioned it: "Don't rain on my parade."
This one turned out to be our favourite. She has an advice about whether to "look back" or to not "look back."
Here's another one, just for scoring brownie points.
Ahead of all this, Priyanka was busy on sets with her Quantico co-star Johanna Braddy. This is what she said she was up to: "Thug life! Or at least we're trying!"
Priyanka Chopra headlines the American TV series as FBI recruit-turned-CIA agent Alex Parrish and will return to the small screen on April 26 with the premiere of Quantico 3. It's not just Quantico that's been keeping Priyanka busy overseas. She is also awaiting the release of two more Hollywood films - Isn't It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake. She's yet to announce her next Bollywood project.