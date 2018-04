Priyanka Chopra And Quantico Co-star Johanna Braddy's 'Thug Life' Picture. Seen Yet?

Highlights Priyanka and Johanna Braddy posted the same image on Instagram "Thug life! Or at least we're trying," wrote Priyanka Chopra Season 3 of Quantico will air on April 26

Actress Priyanka Chopra has had a really busy year shooting for the third season of her American TV show. The shooting took her places like Canada, New York and now Ireland. Thanks to her Quantico diaries on Instagram , we've been updated off all the action that's been happening on the sets and off it. Priyanka, 35, definitely shares a great bond with her co-stars, particularly with actress Johanna Braddy, who often features in her posts and Insta stories. Priyanka recently shared a click with her on Instagram and captioned it, "Thug life! Or at least we're trying!" Johanna also posted the same image on her Instagram account and wrote, "Baby cuz we are thugs."In theseries Priyanka plays Alex Parrish while Johanna plays Shelby Wyatt, Alex's best friend. Priyanka's post on Instagram received over 4 lakh likes in just three hours.Here's what Priyanka Chopra posted on Instagram:Priyanka and theteam are currently in Ireland, where they are reportedly shooting last three episodes of the show. A couple of hours ago, Priyanka shared a picture from the sets offeaturing her co-stars Blair Underwood, Alan Powell, Johanna Braddy and Jake McLaughlin. She captioned the post, "When your Pout is as good as your aim....We're back. @abcquantico April 26th Thursday 10/9 c #sqaud pic."Besides, Priyanka Chopra had been busy with two of her Hollywood filmsand Back home, she has shown interest in becoming a part of Salman Khan's upcoming project Bharat , reported mid-day . "Priyanka was quite taken by the script of. What also added to her excitement was that it would give her the chance to team up with Salman after a decade. But she's not signed on the dotted line yet," mid-day quoted a source as saying.Season 3 ofwill air on April 26.