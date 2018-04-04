Priyanka Chopra And Quantico Co-star Johanna Braddy's 'Thug Life' Picture. Seen Yet?

Actress Priyanka Chopra has had a really busy year shooting for the third season of her American TV show Quantico. The shooting took her places like Canada, New York and now Ireland. Thanks to her Quantico diaries on Instagram, we've been updated off all the action that's been happening on the sets and off it. Priyanka, 35, definitely shares a great bond with her co-stars, particularly with actress Johanna Braddy, who often features in her posts and Insta stories. Priyanka recently shared a click with her on Instagram and captioned it, "Thug life! Or at least we're trying!" Johanna also posted the same image on her Instagram account and wrote, "Baby cuz we are thugs."
In the Quantico series Priyanka plays Alex Parrish while Johanna plays Shelby Wyatt, Alex's best friend. Priyanka's post on Instagram received over 4 lakh likes in just three hours.
Priyanka and the Quantico team are currently in Ireland, where they are reportedly shooting last three episodes of the show. A couple of hours ago, Priyanka shared a picture from the sets of Quantico featuring her co-stars Blair Underwood, Alan Powell, Johanna Braddy and Jake McLaughlin. She captioned the post, "When your Pout is as good as your aim....We're back. @abcquantico April 26th Thursday 10/9 c #sqaud pic."
Besides Quantico, Priyanka Chopra had been busy with two of her Hollywood films A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?.
Bharat, reported mid-day. "Priyanka was quite taken by the script of Bharat. What also added to her excitement was that it would give her the chance to team up with Salman after a decade. But she's not signed on the dotted line yet," mid-day quoted a source as saying.
