For Salman Khan's Bharat, Priyanka Chopra May Quit Quantico Priyanka Chopra read the script of Salman Khan's Bharat on the latest trip to India

Priyanka Chopra was reportedly moved by the script of Bharat She hasn't signed the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film yet Priyanka doesn't want Quantico to renew for season 4 Quantico, the television show which made her a household name in the West. A source told Bharat and she's not very keen on a fourth season of Quantico. Before leaving to film the third season of the show,



If Priyanka signs Bharat (produced by Salman's brother-in-law) she won't have time to shuttle between US and India.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Feb 5, 2018 at 8:04am PST



The source added that Priyanka doesn't want Quantico to renew for the fourth season. "Priyanka feels the show will lose steam if they continue with more seasons. Before pursuing any more international offers, she wants to do a Hindi film," the source said. However, the source also said that she won't say no to the showrunners if Quantico is renewed for season 4. But the show's renewal will depend on the performance of season 3, which will air from April 26. "She won't say no to them if the next season is sanctioned, but she fears being repetitive"



Priyanka Chopra has already made three Hollywood films Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?. If everything falls into place then, Priyanka will return to the Indian big screen after 2016's Jai Gangaajal.



*fingers crossed*



