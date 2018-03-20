Priyanka Chopra To Star Opposite Salman Khan In Bharat: Reports Salman Khan's Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar

Actress Priyanka Chopra will reportedly co-star with Salman Khan in Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar . Priyanka and Salman have previously co-starred in films likeandwhile she worked with Ali Abbas Zafar in. A DNA report stated that Ali Abbas Zafar had met Priyanka in New York. "Priyanka has also worked with Ali Abbas Zafar in(2014) and shares a good rapport with him. This film will see the three of them collaborate for the first time. The fact that theiris coming together after such a long time will surely be exciting news for their fans," a source told DNA Ali Abbas Zafar has directed Salman Khan inand, which were extremely successful at the box office.is a remake of Korean movie Of Salman's look in, Ali Abbas Zafar had earlier told DNA , "We have just locked the script. The idea is to make Salman look the way he appeared infrom the time he began his career to now. But we will know how much we can achieve only after our complete research is done." He also said thatwill be different from other films of Salman.Priyanka Chopra, who was shooting for her American TV showin New York, recently reached India. 2016'swas her last Hindi film. She hasn't announced any films yet.andare her upcoming Hollywood films.