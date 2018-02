Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Pics Hint At Death Of A Character In Quantico

Highlights Priyanka and her Quantico squad were filming in a graveyard She hinted about a casino undercover assignment in previous photos Quantico season 3 will air from April 26

Priyanka Chopra shared a few photos from the sets ofseason 3, which hint at the death of a character. On Thursday, Priyanka posted a picture of the 'squad,' dressed in black formals, standing in a graveyard. Is teambidding adieu to a friend in the upcoming season? It will be known once the new season starts on April 26. In another picture Priyanka instagrammed, the 35-year-old actress wrote: "And then he said, 'I hate to see you go but I love to watch you leave'." Here are the new photos from the sets of, shared by Priyanka Chopra.Priyanka Chopra posts regular updates about her popular television show. Her previous plot hint pictures were vibrant and bright as compared to the recent gloomy ones. Like the casino photos - it hinted at a thrilling undercover assignment that Alex Parrish (Priyanka's character's name) will undertake with her team. How spectacular Priyanka looked in the black Versace thigh-high slit dress?