Priyanka Chopra Is Unaware Of Hidden Enemies In Quantico Poster

Priyanka Chopra shared a poster from the upcoming season of television Quantico in which she is targeting an enemy as is on the target of her foes. The actress wrote: "All new... team, threats and tricks on Quantico. It's a season full of thrills and surprises on your screens Thursday, April 26." Priyanka Chopra plays the role of a CIA agent who fights the enemies of the US with her team. Priyanka's show first aired in 2015 and it was quite successful. However, the second season of Quantico was not as good with TRPs and viewer rating yet the show was renewed for a third season.
Earlier, Priyanka shared pictures during the filming of Quantico season 3 with hinted at a character's death among other surprises. Priyanka and her co-stars shot for a sequence in a casino (Priyanka looked fabulous I a thigh-high slit Versace gown). Here are some photos from the sets of Quantico.
season 3 may bring down the curtains on Quantico. Priyanka Chopra recently read the script of Salman Khan's Bharat and she is reportedly in talks for starring in the film. If she signs the dotted line, Priyanka may have to put an end to Quantico. However, no official announcement has been made on these reports.
Apart from Quantico season 3, Priyanka Chopra is looking forward to the release of her Hollywood films A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?.