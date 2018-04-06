Quantico 3 Trailer: Priyanka Chopra's 'New Beginning' Is Not What You Think It Is Watch the trailer of Priyanka Chopra's Quantico 3 here

20 Shares EMAIL PRINT Priyanka Chopra in a still from Quantico 3 trailer (courtesy priyankachopra) New Delhi: Highlights Quantico 3 airs of April 26 Priyanka Chopra shared the trailer on Twitter "Alex is back," she wrote Quantico's official Twitter and it arrived with a description of sorts: "It's time for a new beginning, but remember... always be prepared." Priyanka, who also shared the trailer on Twitter, announced the return of FBI recruit-turned-CIA agent Alex Parrish on the small screen. "Alex is back," she wrote. The trailer is set three years from the happenings of season 2 and begins with Priyanka aka Alex



Just when you begin to think that Alex Parrish is far from the dangerous world of gunfights and deadly operations, there arrives a twist in the tale. There's a sudden change in Priyanka's tone, who then says: "But as a trained operative there's one thing I've learnt - I can't let go. Always be prepared." Priyanka is still walking around sun-kissed fields but with a gun in her hand.



Watch the trailer of Quantico 3 here:

It's time for a new beginning, but remember...always be prepared. #Quantico returns April 26. pic.twitter.com/eyzdWcLCJ8 — Quantico ABC (@QuanticoTV) April 6, 2018



Priyanka will continue to headline the popular US TV series Alex Parrish and she will also co-star with show regulars Jake McLaughlin and Russell Tovey. Actors Marlee Matlin and Alan Powell join the cast in the third season.



Quantico 3 airs of April 26.





