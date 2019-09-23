The White Tiger: How Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao Are Prepping For Netflix Film

Priyanka shared an update about The White Tiger (courtesy priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao, who have been roped in for Netflix's adaptation of The White Tiger, shared an update about their shooting schedule. Monday marked the first day of their script reading session with the film's team. Both Priyanka and Rajkummar shared glimpses of the meeting with The White Tiger's team and said they simply "can't wait" for the film to go on floors. "Day 1 table read for The White Tiger with this incredibly talented team. Can't wait for shoot," Priyanka captioned a montage on Instagram, also tagging Rajkummar, director Ramin Bahrani and actor Adarsh Gourav. Meanwhile, sharing an adorable selfie with Priyanka, Rajkummar added: "Can't wait to start The White Tiger with these supremely talented people."

Here's how Priyanka and Rajkummar began their prep session for The White Tiger:

Iranian-American filmmaker Ramin Bahrani is best known for movies such as 99 Homes and Man Push Cart. While Ramin Bahrani, who also writes the screenplay, co-produces The White Tiger with Mukul Deora (produced Bheja Fry 2), Priyanka has also come on board as the executive producer.

Priyanka and Rajkummar's film, based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning debut novel The White Tiger, will indeed be a gripping watch because of its interesting storyline: The book follows the story of an ambitious chaiwalla, whose self-made journey takes him to the pinnacle of successful as a big shot entrepreneur. But the plot of the story is laden with murder, love and deceit.

Priyanka Chopra has another Netflix project lined-up - Robert Rodriguez's We Can Be Heroes, a superhero movie for kids. Priyanka Chopra's bilingual film The Sky Is Pink releases on October 11. Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in Made In China, which releases on October 25.

