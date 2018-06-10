After Quantico Backlash, Priyanka Chopra Apologises. The Internet Says It's 'Damage Control'

Priyanka Chopra in Quantico. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights I'm extremely saddened: Priyanka Chopra 'She has lost our respect by disrespecting Indians,' read one comment Quantico will wrap after the current season

I'm extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 9, 2018

The episode has stirred a lot of emotion, much of which is unfairly aimed at Priyanka Chopra, who didn't create the show, nor does she write or direct it: ABC Network's apology for Hindu terror plot in Quantico pic.twitter.com/Artb8aP1f0 — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2018

Fir bhi nhi dekhenge !! — Vishal - Ravi Pujari FC (@vsurywanshi87) June 9, 2018

She has lost our respect by disrespecting Indians and showing them in a bad light..

Do not come back to India

Continue to appease the west and glorify Pak — The Notorious BEE (@chatpataka100) June 9, 2018

You are neither sad nor sorry, we all know that, this tweet is just a damage control mechanism...and you are working extremely hard to encash it.. — Pushpendra Singh (@rush2pushpendra) June 9, 2018

Shame on you @priyankachopra

Why are you making people dig into your half Christian religion behind your contribution to anti-India/anti-Hindu propaganda?

How low you Bollywoodtards will fall for money & fame?#QuanticoSlammed#AntiNationalPriyanka — :Dunce(@Indian_Dunce) June 6, 2018

I understand that @priyankachopra just an actress and has to do what she is told to "earn money" but no regards for Nation but Rohingyas her tears drop? Either claim to be doll for money or be human and human doesn't mean sympathy for Rohingya alone but nation as well — Nitish Kumar (@nkumar_) June 4, 2018

Latest episode of Quantico is about Hindu men with Rudrakshas who are identified as Indian nationalists with knowledge of Indian government planning a Nuclear attack and blaming Pakistan and the Great priyanka chopra with FBI team stops it



Mainstreaming fake narrative — (@duvijan) June 2, 2018

#Quantico .. the episode show 'Indian nationalists' trying to blow up Manhattan to frame Pakistan, what sort of ridiculous narrative was this episode trying to peddle.

Thanks @priyankachopra You Are Best.@UnSubtleDesi@jgopikrishnan70@RubikaLiyaquat — B O S S (@sudhir329) June 4, 2018