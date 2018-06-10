After Quantico Backlash, Priyanka Chopra Apologises. The Internet Says It's 'Damage Control'

Priyanka Chopra apologised for the controversial episode but the Internet is not all forgiving

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 10, 2018 11:20 IST
Priyanka Chopra in Quantico. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. I'm extremely saddened: Priyanka Chopra
  2. 'She has lost our respect by disrespecting Indians,' read one comment
  3. Quantico will wrap after the current season
After Quantico producers, lead actress Priyanka Chopra apologised for a recent episode of the show, which angered several Indian fans. In a tweet, Priyanka said that she is a "proud Indian" and it was never her intention to hurt anyone's sentiments. "I'm extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change," she wrote. Earlier this week, television studio ABC, which produces the show starring Priyanka Chopra, issued a statement in which they said: "The episode has stirred a lot of emotion, much of which is unfairly aimed at Priyanka Chopra, who didn't create the show, nor does she write or direct it," reported news agency ANI.

Here's what Priyanka Chopra tweeted:
 

This was ABC's apology:
 

Even after Priyanka's apology, not many fans feel forgiving.
 
 
 

The episode in question depicted how Alex Parrish (Priyanka Chopra) foils a terror attack on Manhattan planned by a group of Indian nationalists with the intention to blame Pakistan. After the episode aired last week, a section of the Internet turned against Priyanka and accused her betraying their trust.

Several tweets accusing the show's narrative and Priyanka Chopra were circulated:
 
 
 
 

Quantico first aired in 2015 and Priyanka Chopra has twice won People's Choice Award for her portrayal of Alex Parrish, who started off a FBI rookie, who graduates to become a CIA agent.

Quantico will wrap after season three, which is currently airing.

