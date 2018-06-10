After Quantico Backlash, Priyanka Chopra Apologises. The Internet Says It's 'Damage Control'

Highlights
- I'm extremely saddened: Priyanka Chopra
- 'She has lost our respect by disrespecting Indians,' read one comment
- Quantico will wrap after the current season
Here's what Priyanka Chopra tweeted:
I'm extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change.— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 9, 2018
This was ABC's apology:
The episode has stirred a lot of emotion, much of which is unfairly aimed at Priyanka Chopra, who didn't create the show, nor does she write or direct it: ABC Network's apology for Hindu terror plot in Quantico pic.twitter.com/Artb8aP1f0— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2018
Even after Priyanka's apology, not many fans feel forgiving.
Fir bhi nhi dekhenge !!— Vishal - Ravi Pujari FC (@vsurywanshi87) June 9, 2018
She has lost our respect by disrespecting Indians and showing them in a bad light..— The Notorious BEE (@chatpataka100) June 9, 2018
Do not come back to India
Continue to appease the west and glorify Pak
You are neither sad nor sorry, we all know that, this tweet is just a damage control mechanism...and you are working extremely hard to encash it..— Pushpendra Singh (@rush2pushpendra) June 9, 2018
The episode in question depicted how Alex Parrish (Priyanka Chopra) foils a terror attack on Manhattan planned by a group of Indian nationalists with the intention to blame Pakistan. After the episode aired last week, a section of the Internet turned against Priyanka and accused her betraying their trust.
Several tweets accusing the show's narrative and Priyanka Chopra were circulated:
Shame on you @priyankachopra— :Dunce(@Indian_Dunce) June 6, 2018
Why are you making people dig into your half Christian religion behind your contribution to anti-India/anti-Hindu propaganda?
How low you Bollywoodtards will fall for money & fame?#QuanticoSlammed#AntiNationalPriyanka
I understand that @priyankachopra just an actress and has to do what she is told to "earn money" but no regards for Nation but Rohingyas her tears drop? Either claim to be doll for money or be human and human doesn't mean sympathy for Rohingya alone but nation as well— Nitish Kumar (@nkumar_) June 4, 2018
Latest episode of Quantico is about Hindu men with Rudrakshas who are identified as Indian nationalists with knowledge of Indian government planning a Nuclear attack and blaming Pakistan and the Great priyanka chopra with FBI team stops it— (@duvijan) June 2, 2018
Mainstreaming fake narrative
#Quantico .. the episode show 'Indian nationalists' trying to blow up Manhattan to frame Pakistan, what sort of ridiculous narrative was this episode trying to peddle.— B O S S (@sudhir329) June 4, 2018
Thanks @priyankachopra You Are Best.@UnSubtleDesi@jgopikrishnan70@RubikaLiyaquat
Quantico will wrap after season three, which is currently airing.