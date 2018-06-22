Yes, That's Nick Jonas In The Car With Priyanka Chopra. Location - Mumbai Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were reportedly spotted outside Priyanka's Juhu home later

Rumoured couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas touched down in Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday and carefully avoided the paparazzi as they took off in a car with tinted windows. A black curtain in the backseat ensured that privacy be maintained for the passengers in the backseat and hence, the cameras only managed glimpses of Priyanka and her co-passenger Nick . Priyanka was spotted dressed in a black tee and casuals while Nick wore a denim jacket over a pink tee. Here's how Priyanka and Nick left the Mumbai airport - in a hurry. Later, the duo were reportedly spotted outside Priyanka's Juhu home."Priyanka Chopra buys 100 crore bungalow in Mumbai" - you must have come across such headlines? If not, here's the deal. The 35-year-old actress was reported to have purchased a 15-bedroom bungalow in Mumbai's Versova a year ago and will host a housewarming party soon. Nick Jonas has reportedly tagged along with Priyanka to be part of the party and also to be introduced to her mother Madhu Chopra. Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick are also reported to be shifting in together soon but just like all speculation, this too is not confirmed whether their reported new space will be in India or abroad. "Nick is telling pals that Priyanka is the one and he's asked her to move in with him. Nick loves that Priyanka is older and more mature than his exes. There's no game playing. They have a really easy relationship," Life & Style magazine quoted a source as saying. Priyanka and Nick Jonas attended the Met Gala together last year and made multiple appearances together this year . They were spotted together at a baseball game and at a yacht party after which, Nick Jonas also took Priyanka to attend his cousin's wedding.Priyanka Chopra currently features on US TV show, which will wrap after the current season. Priyanka made her Hollywood debut withand now hasand? in the pipeline. Her next project in Bollywood will be Salman Khan's, which releases on Eid next year.