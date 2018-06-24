Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra Partied With Priyanka Chopra. Was Nick Jonas There Too? Priyanka's colleague Alia Bhatt and actress-sister Parineeti Chopra dropped by her house in Mumbai

Share EMAIL PRINT Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra outside Priyanka's house New Delhi: Highlights Priyanka and Nick Jonas touched down in Mumbai on Friday Alia and Parineeti dropped by Priyanka's home on Saturday Nick is reportedly in India to bond with Priyanka's mother Kalank, sliced out time from her roster and was photographed arriving at Priyanka Chopra's residence. Alia appeared to be in a mood to chill as she was simply dressed in white and red casuals. Alia, who remained busy on her phone for a while, also greeted the paparazzi with her signature dimpled smile. Alia Bhatt is a favourite of the paparazzi, who just could not get enough of her photos!

Alia Bhatt outside Priyanka's house Alia Bhatt outside Priyanka's house



Meanwhile, the cameras also spotted Parineeti, who checked in at Priyanka's house dressed in monochrome stripes. Even Parineeti kept her look rather simple for the evening.

Parineeti Chopra in Mumbai Parineeti Chopra in Mumbai



There's been no glimpse of Nick Jonas or Priyanka Chopra last night but the actor-rapper is reported to have partied with Priyanka's guests on Saturday night. Priyanka was reported to have purchased a 15-bedroom bungalow in Mumbai's Versova a year ago and is said to host a housewarming party soon. Nick Jonas has reportedly tagged along with Priyanka to be part of the party and also to meet her mother Madhu Chopra. On Friday, Priyanka and Nick stepped out for dinner with the actress' mother. Though for a very brief while but

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Mumbai



On the work front, all three of the actresses - Alia, Parineeti and Priyanka - have a jam-packed roster. Alia is currently filming the Kalank and also has Gully Boy in the pipeline, the shooting of which wrapped in April. Alia was last seen in Raazi and is also partly busy with Brahmastra, her film with Ranbir Kapoor. Parineeti has films like Namaste England, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Kesari in the pipeline. Priyanka Chopra currently features on US TV show Quantico, which will wrap after the current season. After Baywatch, Priyanka now has A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic? in the pipeline. Her next project in Bollywood will be Salman Khan's Bharat, which releases on Eid next year.





A day after rumoured couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas touched down in Mumbai , Priyanka's colleague Alia Bhatt and actress-sister Parineeti Chopra dropped by her house in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt, who is busy with her work schedule for, sliced out time from her roster and was photographed arriving at Priyanka Chopra's residence. Alia appeared to be in a mood to chill as she was simply dressed in white and red casuals. Alia, who remained busy on her phone for a while, also greeted the paparazzi with her signature dimpled smile. Alia Bhatt is a favourite of the paparazzi, who just could not get enough of her photos!Meanwhile, the cameras also spotted Parineeti, who checked in at Priyanka's house dressed in monochrome stripes. Even Parineeti kept her look rather simple for the evening. There's been no glimpse of Nick Jonas or Priyanka Chopra last night but the actor-rapper is reported to have partied with Priyanka's guests on Saturday night. Priyanka was reported to have purchased a 15-bedroom bungalow in Mumbai's Versova a year ago and is said to host a housewarming party soon. Nick Jonas has reportedly tagged along with Priyanka to be part of the party and also to meet her mother Madhu Chopra. On Friday, Priyanka and Nick stepped out for dinner with the actress' mother. Though for a very brief while but Priyanka and Nick were spotted hand-in-hand outside a Bandra eatery and sent the paparazzi in a tizzy.On the work front, all three of the actresses - Alia, Parineeti and Priyanka - have a jam-packed roster. Alia is currently filming theand also hasin the pipeline, the shooting of which wrapped in April. Alia was last seen inand is also partly busy with, her film with Ranbir Kapoor. Parineeti has films likeandin the pipeline. Priyanka Chopra currently features on US TV show Quantico, which will wrap after the current season. After Baywatch, Priyanka now has A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic? in the pipeline. Her next project in Bollywood will be Salman Khan's Bharat, which releases on Eid next year. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter