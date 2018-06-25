Priyanka Chopra And Parineeti Enjoy Monsoon In Goa. (Psst... Nick Jonas Was There Too)

Priyanka Chopra was spotted leaving for Goa with Nick Jonas (they're reportedly dating) over the weekend but as per a recent video, the actress is enjoying monsoon with her cousin Parineeti Chopra. The Hasee Toh Phasee actress shared a video of them dancing in the rain, singing (arguably) Bollywood's favourite rain dance number - Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Parineeti shared a video on all her social media pages with the same caption, which read: "Not a cheesy Chopra sister performance. Nope. #DancingInTheRain." Of course, the internet had eyes only for Nick Jonas, who was spotted towards the end of the video. "Nick Jonas standing curelessly in the back," read one comment.
Highlights
- Parineeti instagrammed a video of then dancing in the rain
- "Not a cheesy Chopra sister performance," she wrote
- Priyanka invited Nick Jonas to their Goa vacation
Watch the video here:
Rumours of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' alleged relationship hit the internet after pictures from their yacht outing went viral in May. After that, Priyanka and Nick Jonas took over social media being photographed left, right and centre by the paparazzi. Priyanka attended Nick's cousin's wedding earlier this month and spent some time with his family.
Last week, the Internet had a field day after Priyanka Chopra arrived with Nick Jonas in India. Nick met Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, who manages her production company Purple Pebbles Pictures. Nick Jonas shared a video of Priyanka dancing on his Instagram story, which he captioned: "Her" with a heart-eyed emoticon.
CommentsBefore leaving for Goa, Priyanka hosted a party which was attended by Parineeti and Alia Bhatt among others and it is believed that Nick Jonas was also there.
Priyanka Chopra is currently seen in the third and final season of Quantico and she will soon start filming Bharat co-starring Salman Khan