Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Getting Engaged? 'Whaaaaatt? Is This True?,' Fans Ask

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas in Mumbai.

Highlights Priyanka and Nick Jonas are currently holidaying in Goa A section of the Internet is happy for Priyanka and Nick "Wow... They look good together," read a comment

"Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas may get engaged later this month" - this Filmfare report had an earthquake-like effect on the Internet on Tuesday evening. Some fans of Priyanka Chopra are happy for the actress while some won't believe the "source," unless she confirms first. A Filmfare report stated that Nick Jonas, 25, is in India to meet the 35-year-old actress' family and to take their relationship forward. A source said that the engagement may be held in July end or August this year. "Whaaaaaaaaaaaaat. Really, Priyanka Chopra?" and "Can somebody confirm?" were the most common reactions on Twitter. A section of the Internet gave their blessings to Priyanka and Nick and said: "Wow... They look good together." Some Twitter users who were obsessing over Priyanka and Nick's age difference tweeted remarks like: "Nick isn't stupid to propose that quick. He's 25 he's got plenty of time."



When the Internet was still recuperating from the reports of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' engagement, Filmfare added that the two celebrities may have exchanged 'wedding bands' (more likely promise bands) secretly. Priyanka and Nick were spotted wearing similar gold bands in the pictures from their date in Mumbai last week.



Nick also made their relationship Instagram-official by posting this on his story:



As of now, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are holidaying in Goa along with Priyanka's family. A picture of the group, taken during lunch, hit the Internet on Monday evening and it went crazy viral.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met during the Met Gala last year in in May, where both of them represented designer Ralph Lauren. Priyanka told TV host Jimmy Kimmel on his show that they "decided to go together as friends." Last month, photos of Priyanka joining Nick Jonas' friends on his yacht party were all over the social media. Priyanka also attended Nick Jonas' cousin's wedding and soon after that they arrived in India together.



