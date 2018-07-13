Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan And Others Congratulate Hima Das For Historic Win In World Junior Athletics

Congratulatory wishes from Bollywood celebrities started pouring in soon after Hima Das won gold in World Junior Athletics

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 13, 2018 18:43 IST
New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. SRK, Big B, Akshay congratulated Hima Das on Twitter
  2. "Woke up and felt a genuine wave of pride," SRK wrote
  3. Hima Das won a gold medal in the women's 400 metre event

Hima Das, who created history by winning gold in the women's 400 metre final race at IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships, has been trending for her big win. Apart from her historic victory, the athlete has managed to garner appreciation from the who's who of Bollywood for becoming the first Indian woman to win gold at World Junior Athletics. Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan were among the first Bollywood celebrities to congratulate Hima and what followed suit was a chain of heartfelt messages and wishes from other stars including Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma among others. Mr Bachchan, who has quite a bit of a reputation as a sports enthusiast and is often seen sharing tweets pertaining to the ongoing FIFA World Cup, also congratulated the 18-year-old athlete, saying that Hima has "given us reason to hold up our heads high." Take a look at Mr Bachchan's full post here:


Shah Rukh wrote: "Woke up and felt a genuine wave of pride, love and inspiration. What an amazing athlete you are...Hima Das Kya Baat hai!" Anushka Sharma congratulated Hima saying that it's a "huge achievement" and that she is she is a source of inspiration for other athletes." 18-year-old Hima Das, a pre-tournament favourite, clocked 51.46s to win India's first-ever world-level track gold medal.
Take a look at the posts here:

 

 


Akshay Kumar, who will soon be seen in the sports biopic Gold, also congratulated the athlete and tweeted: "Historic! Congratulations Hima Das for winning India's first Gold at a global track event in Under - 20 World Athletics. Nicely done."

 


Farhan Akhtar made an interesting observation here. In his post, Farhan mentioned that Hima's victory coincides with the fifth year anniversary of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, in which he played the titular role, and mentioned that it was Milkha Singh's dream to see India win gold in track and field.


Check out his tweet:

 


Other Bollywood celebrities, who congratulated Hima include Arjun Rampal, Shatrughan Sinha, Sanju actress Dia Mirza and Arjun Kapoor.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Though Hima Das hasn't responded to the celebrities' congratulatory messages as of now but she did thank her fans after the race and told NDTV, "I am very happy to win the gold in the World Junior championship. I want to thank all my Indian fans." It was encouraging to see this kind of response and it will be interesting to see Hima's response to these wishes.

 

