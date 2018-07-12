Gold Song Chad Gayi Hai: Akshay Kumar Shows What Happens When Drinks Are On The House

Chad Gayi Hai is the second song from Gold to be released

A still from Gold song Chad Gayi Hai (Courtesy akshaykumar)

  1. This is the second song from the film to be released
  2. Chad Gayi Hai also features Mouni Roy
  3. The song has been sung by Vishal Dadlani and Sachin-Jigar

Cheers! Chad Gayi Hai, the new song from Gold, gives a fair idea of what it's all about from its very title. Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of ambitious hockey coach Tapan Das in the movie, completely steals the spotlight in the song. Set at a gathering of the Indian Hockey Federation in 1948, the song shows how Tapan Das goes all bonkers after he drinks uncontrollably at a party. However, while drinks are on the house, what Mr Das fails to realise is that he's only being handed out liquor that is spiked. But nevermind that because he continues have a good time dancing along to the peppy track, which might soon be included in everybody's party playlist.

At one point, Tapan Das appears to embarrass his wife, played by Mouni Roy, and also his teammates, who try to calm him down. But, he continues to dance like no one's watching. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song has been sung by Vishal Dadlani and Sachin-Jigar.

Watch the song Chad Gayi Hai from Gold here:



Chad Gayi Hai is the second song from the film to be released. We got a glimpse of Mouni Roy and Akshay Kumar's onscreen romance in Naino Ne Baandhi, which released last week. Gold is the fictional retelling of Indian's epic win at the 1948 Olympics in field hockey - it was India's first gold medal as a free nation. While Akshay Kumar plays the protagonist, Gold marks Mouni Roy's Bollywood debut.

Directed by Reema Kagti, Gold is co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is scheduled to hit screens on August 15.

