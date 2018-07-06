Gold Song Naino Ne Baandhi: Akshay Kumar And Mouni Roy Redefine Romance And How

Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy in a still from the song. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Gold's first song Naino Ne Baandhi released today The song features Mouni Roy and Akshay Kumar Gold will hit the screens on August 15

The makers of Gold released its first song Naino Ne Baandhi and we couldn't be more thankful. The song perfectly encapsulates Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy's relationship and we must say, they look absolutely adorable together. Though it will be difficult to say what we loved more about the song, Akshay and Mouni's sweet chemistry or Mouni's graceful appeal in those Bengali sarees. From posing as Mughals in a studio, to Akshay buying gajra for Mouni, there are a few scenes that will make you go aww. There is no denying the fact that the song is an absolute treat. Naino Ne Baandhi has been sung by Yasser Desai and it has been composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee. Since the film is a period drama, the song, too has a sense of old world charm to it (many scenes have a sepia tone). On Friday, Akshay shared the song on social media and wrote: "And here is Gold's first song and my personal favourite."



We assure you that you won't be able to take your eyes off Mouni Roy. Check out the song here:







Akshay Kumar induced a sense of curiosity among the fans after he shared a still from the song and wrote: "When words fail, let the eyes do the talking. Our first song, Naino Ne Baandhi will be out today."





Take a look at the post here:



On Thursday, Akshay introduced his fans to the film's characters, including television actress Mouni Roy, who will be seen playing his wife in the film. Akshay shared this poster and wrote: "Meet Mrs Monobina Das, my wife."



Gold traces the journey of a hockey player in the pre-Independence era, who wants to win an Olympic gold medal for independent India. The film has extensively been shot in UK and India. The film also stars Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal.



Directed by Reema Kagti, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film is scheduled to release on the August 15.