Mouni Roy Trolled For Looking 'Skinny.' Asked To 'Have A Healthy Diet'

Mouni Roy was trolled for this picture (Image courtesy: imouniroy)

Highlights Some users speculated that she has 'edited' her pictures way too much Earlier this month, Mouni was skinny-shamed for her beach outing pictures Mouni Roy will debut in Bollywood with Gold

"Everything is good, Mouni Roy but you became so thin now a days, especially your hands... looks so skinny," read a comment on the actress' picture, which she recently posted on Instagram. Mouni Roy's picture, dressed beautifully in an lehenga set, has received over 3 lakh likes but a section of the Internet thinks looks 'malnourished' or she might have had a 'plastic surgery.' "Please don't diet, you look malnourished" a user commented while another wrote, "You are looking so thin, just like a skeleton, Mouni." Some users speculated that she has 'edited' her pictures way too much and she 'represented a fake image.'



"We don't have any right to say anything about how much she has gain or lost weight, it's her choice. But yeah, we have issues if she edited her photo that much to show her fake curves. You are already slim and beautiful, then why are representing your fake image," a comment read.





Here are Mouni Roy's pictures. (Swipe right to see more).



Earlier this month, Mouni was skinny-shamed for one of her beach outing pictures.



Mouni Roy is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Gold, which releases this Independence Day. She also has Brahmastra and Romeo Akbar Walter in the line-up. In Brahmastra, she co-stars with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt while she is paired opposite John Abraham in Romeo Akbar Walter. She has also appeared in shows like Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasturi.