After Gold And Brahmastra, Mouni Roy Joins John Abraham's Romeo Akbar Walter

Mouni Roy will play John Abraham's love interest in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, reports Mumbai Mirror. This will be Mouni's third film. She will debut in August with Akshay Kumar's Gold and is currently filming Brahmastra, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Of Romeo Akbar Walter, Mouni said that the film just landed in her kitty. "I've given auditions in the past but this film just happened. I went for a meeting and the team instantly felt I suited the character as I have an old world vibe. They offered me the role and I immediately said 'yes'. I wasn't happy with the other offers I got around the time but I am excited about this film."
Highlights
- I immediately said yes: Mouni
- Mouni will debut in August with Akshay Kumar's Gold
- She also has Brahmastra in the pipeline
John will start RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter's shooting later this week in Mumbai. Mumbai Mirror reports that the film will be shot in Gujarat, Kashmir and Nepal and team targets to wrap up the shoot by the end of August.
Of roping in Mouni for the film, the makers of the film told Mumbai Mirror, "She fits the part perfectly." Director Robbie Grewal said that she has a 'multi-layered role.'
"I love John sir's work. He has an intimidating personality but everyone says wonderful things about him. These days, I'm kind of numb. After facing the camera with Akshay sir, I've worked with Ranbir and Alia but am yet to shoot with Bachchan sir. When I do, I will be so nervous I'll probably hide in a corner," Mouni told Mumbai Mirror.
Sushant Singh Rajput was to initially star in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter and the first posters of the film featured him too. However, due to 'unavoidable circumstances,' he took an exit. "Unfortunately due to changes in my prior commitments, I will not be able to be a part of Romeo Akbar Walter," Sushant had said.