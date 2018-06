Mouni Roy Returns To Brahmastra Sets. Posts Pic With 'Best Boy-Friend'

Mouni Roy and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji on the sets (Image courtesy: imouniroy)

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan started filminga week ago and look who has joined them - Mouni Roy. Yes, she's back . Mouni shared a series of pictures with her 'best boy-friend' on Instagram to update her fans about her whereabouts. "Missed his face; not anymore," Mouni captioned her post withdirector Ayan Mukerji and added hashtags 'baby baby' and 'best boy-friend.'is a trilogy and the film's first schedule was shot in Bulgaria. Details about Mouni's role has been kept under wraps. Months ago, DNA reported that she will play a villain in. "Alia will obviously play the damsel in distress, who is Ranbir's love interest in the trilogy. But Mouni will play a villain in the first part. Her character will have shades of grey," DNA quoted a source as saying.Here's Mouni Roy's picture with Ayan Mukerji.will be Mouni Roy's second Bollywood film. She will debut with Akshay Kumar's, slated to release this August.is a fictionalized adaptation of the famous 1948 Summer Olympics hockey match, in which India won its first gold medal as a free nation. It is directed by Reema Kagti.Mouni Roy is a popular TV actress, best-known for her roles in shows likeand Meanwhile, coming back to, the first part of the film is slated to hit the screens in August 2019. Alia and Amitabh Bachchan had earlier shared picture from their prep sessions is produced by Karan Johar.