Amitabh Bachchan Gets Help For Brahmastra 'Jitters' From Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor And Ayan Mukerji

Team Brahmastra is all set to commence filming the next schedule and look who is "jittery" about his first day on the sets - Amitabh Bachchan. Filming for the second leg of Brahmastra will begins on Wednesday, Big B said in his new Instagram posts. After finishing the prep session with his co-actors - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Mr Bachchan shared photos with each of them on Instagram. In one of the photos, Big B can be seen greeting Alia with a hug. He captioned the photograph as: "Prep for Brahmastra... on tomorrow... jitters." In the next post, Amitabh Bachchan spares a hug for Ranbir Kapoor. "Brahmastra prep .. today with Ranbir and Alia .. tomorrow begins a new day," he wrote.
Highlights
- Big B shared photos with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram
- "It begins tomorrow - Brahmastra," Mr Bachchan wrote on Tuesday
- "Prep for Brahmastra... on tomorrow... jitters," Mr Bachchan added
On Twitter as well, Amitabh Bachchan shared a glimpse of his prep session with Alia, Ranbir and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. "It begins tomorrow Brahmastra and the prep started today .. Ranbir, Alia and moi under the baton of Ayan, Mr Bachchan wrote."
Previously, Alia shared a glimpse of Team Brahmastra on her Instagram and Big B added more to the list posting selfies on his social media accounts. The photos were from the script reading session with Ayan Mukerji.
Amitabh Bachchan has been continually sharing updates on the progress of the film. The actor had shared a glimpse of his look test for Brahmastra. He shared the photo with this caption: "Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan and yours truly at look test for Brahmastra cool... shoot starts next month... with Alia too... a joy to be with this incredible young generation."
CommentsThe first leg of the Brahmastra schedule was filmed in Bulgaria, the shooting of which continued for over a month and wrapped in March. Busy with her work schedule in Bulgaria, Alia also celebrated her 25th birthday on the sets of the film. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor had joined the duo on the sets of the movie during the one-day birthday festivities.
Brahmastra marks Karan Johar's fourth collaboration with Ranbir and Ayan's third with the actor. Previously, Ayan had directed Ranbir in films like Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani. Brahmastra is a fantasy trilogy, the first part of which is expected to release next year. The film also stars Mouni Roy.