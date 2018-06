Brahmastra: How Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Are Prepping For Next Schedule

Inside Big B, Alia, Ranbir's Brahmastra meetings

Highlights Team Brahmastra is all set for its next schedule Big B, Ranbir, Alia recently caught up with director Ayan A photo of them from the script-reading session is viral

Team Brahmastra prepping for next schedule

The new year begins with the prep of #BRAHMASTRA....the countdown of the epic journey of our film begins! Filming commences in February 2018! Ayan Mukerji helms this magical trilogy! @SrBachchan#ranbir@aliaa08 and an exciting ensemble! pic.twitter.com/pXraaH1425 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 2, 2018

On Friday, we got a glimpse of howmay look like. A photo ofco-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, which can be considered as the first glimpse of the main cast of the film together, was shared on Friday from the script reading session of the film. Dressed in casuals, Big B can be seen seated in between his younger co-stars - Ranbir and Alia. Mr Bachchan has worked with Ranbir before - Ranbir had a cameo in Amitabh Bachchan'swhile this will be Alia's maiden project with the megastar. The photo from the script reading session after featured director Ayan Mukerji, who is makingas a fantasy trilogy, the first part of which is expected to release next year.also stars Mouni Roy.Here's how Teamis prepping for the next schedule. The first leg of the Brahmastra schedule was filmed in Bulgaria, the shooting of which continued for over a month and wrapped in March. Busy with her work schedule in Bulgaria, Alia also celebrated her 25th birthday on the sets of the film. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor had joined the duo on the sets of the movie during the one-day birthday festivities.This is what filmmaker Karan Johar had shared when the trio - Ayan, Ranbir and Alia - were prepping for the film to go on floors. Here's a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan's look test for Brahmastra . He shared the photo with this caption: "Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan and yours truly at look test for Brahmastra cool... shoot starts next month... with Alia too... a joy to be with this incredible young generation."Brahmastra marks Karan Johar's fourth collaboration with Ranbir and Ayan's third with the actor. Previously, Ranbir has headlined the cast of Karan Johar-directedand Ayan-directedand- all films produced by Dharma Productions.