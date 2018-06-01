Brahmastra: How Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Are Prepping For Next Schedule

It's a wrap on the first schedule for #Brahmastra & the journey has only just begun! #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt #AyanMukerji . . . . #Brahmastra #Brahmastra #ranbir #aliabhatt #alia #bulgaria #wrap #onset #location #ayan

A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies) on Mar 24, 2018 at 2:06am PDT