For Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor Has Been Living A 'Sookha Sookha Life'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji-directed film, revealed that he had been living alife for the sake of his film, reported news agency IANS. Talking about his preparation for the character in the film , Ranbir said that he is on a special diet and has been avoiding 'and.' Speaking at the sideline of an event in Mumbai, he said, "I was shooting for, so I am on a diet and cannot haveand(wheat and rice). Therefore, my life is(dry) right now," IANS quoted him as saying.A self-proclaimed foodie, Ranbir, also said that 'love for all kinds of food' runs through his veins. "It's no secret that I am a huge foodie. The love for all kinds of food, right fromtochicken runs in my veins," IANS quoted him as saying.also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy. Ranbir and Alia recently wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Bulgaria.The 25-year-old actress shared a picture of them along with director Ayan Mukerji on Instagram and wrote, "And it's just the beginning." Dharma Productions reposted the same image on their Instagram account and captioned it, "It's a wrap on the first schedule for& the journey has only just begun!"Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture featuring him along with Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji on social media and captioned it, "Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan and yours truly at look test for... cool... shoot starts next month... with Alia too... a joy to be with this incredible young generation."TV actress Mouni Roy was also shooting in Bulgaria with theteam. Her Instagram account is filled with pictures from the picturesque locations of Bulgaria.is expected to release in 2019. Besides, Ranbir Kapoor is also gearing up for the release of Sanjay Dutt's biopic , in which he plays the titular role.(With inputs from IANS)