For Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor Has Been Living A 'Sookha Sookha Life'

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 05, 2018 21:45 IST
  1. "My life is 'sookha sookha' (dry) right now," said Ranbir
  2. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy
  3. The film is expected to release in 2019
Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji-directed film Brahmastra, revealed that he had been living a Sookha Sookha life for the sake of his film, reported news agency IANS. Talking about his preparation for the character in the film, Ranbir said that he is on a special diet and has been avoiding 'roti and chawal.' Speaking at the sideline of an event in Mumbai, he said, "I was shooting for Brahmastra, so I am on a diet and cannot have roti and chawal (wheat and rice). Therefore, my life is sookha sookha (dry) right now," IANS quoted him as saying.

A self-proclaimed foodie, Ranbir, also said that 'love for all kinds of food' runs through his veins. "It's no secret that I am a huge foodie. The love for all kinds of food, right from vada pavs to tandoori chicken runs in my veins," IANS quoted him as saying.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy. Ranbir and Alia recently wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Bulgaria.

The 25-year-old actress shared a picture of them along with director Ayan Mukerji on Instagram and wrote, "And it's just the beginning." Dharma Productions reposted the same image on their Instagram account and captioned it, "It's a wrap on the first schedule for Brahmastra & the journey has only just begun!"
 


Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture featuring him along with Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji on social media and captioned it, "Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan and yours truly at look test for Brahmastra... cool... shoot starts next month... with Alia too... a joy to be with this incredible young generation."
 


TV actress Mouni Roy was also shooting in Bulgaria with the Brahmastra team. Her Instagram account is filled with pictures from the picturesque locations of Bulgaria.
 
 

Woke up this morn missing home ...

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on


 
 

White oblivion ... Shiv ji s here

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on


 


Comments
Brahmastra is expected to release in 2019. Besides Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor is also gearing up for the release of Sanjay Dutt's biopic, in which he plays the titular role.

(With inputs from IANS)
 

