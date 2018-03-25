Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Wrap Up First Schedule Of Film. See Pic

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have completed the first shooting schedule of their upcoming film Brahmastra in Bulgaria. Alia, who reportedly got injured in on the sets, posted a lovely picture with her co-star Ranbir and director Ayan Mukerji. "And it's just the beginning," she captioned her post while Dharma Productions, owned by Karan Johar (Brahmastra producer), shared the same picture of them on Instagram and revealed that the first schedule of the film is over. "It's a wrap on the first schedule for Brahmastra & the journey has only just begun," read the post. The Bulgaria shoot for team Brahmastra started over a month ago.
Alia Bhatt, who turned 25 this month, celebrated her birthday in Bulgaria. Neetu Kapoor (Ranbir's mother) also dropped by the Brahmastra sets to join Alia's birthday festivities. Alia shared a picture with director Ayan Mukerji and wrote, "Director by day, party planner by night... best friend for life."
Mouni was also in Bulgaria along with the rest of the team. The first part of Brahmastrais expected to release in August next year.
Alia Bhatt's next release is Raazi with Vicky Kaushal while she also has Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh in the pipeline. Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Jagga Jasoos, has Dutt biopic lined up for release.