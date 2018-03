Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Wrap Up First Schedule Of Film. See Pic

Highlights "And it's just the beginning," Alia wrote Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy are also a part of Brahmastra

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have completed the first shooting schedule of their upcoming filmin Bulgaria. Alia, who reportedly got injured in on the sets, posted a lovely picture with her co-star Ranbir and director Ayan Mukerji. "And it's just the beginning," she captioned her post while Dharma Productions, owned by Karan Johar (producer), shared the same picture of them on Instagram and revealed that the first schedule of the film is over. "It's a wrap on the first schedule for& the journey has only just begun," read the post. The Bulgaria shoot for teamstarted over a month ago.See the picture Alia Bhatt posted. Alia Bhatt, who turned 25 this month, celebrated her birthday in Bulgaria . Neetu Kapoor (Ranbir's mother) also dropped by thesets to join Alia's birthday festivities. Alia shared a picture with director Ayan Mukerji and wrote, "Director by day, party planner by night... best friend for life."Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor also shared some pictures from Alia's birthday-special album.is a three-part movie and also stars Amitabh Bachchan and TV actress Mouni Roy. Alia and Ranbir were shooting for the first part. Mouni was also in Bulgaria along with the rest of the team. The first part ofis expected to release in August next year.Alia Bhatt's next release iswith Vicky Kaushal while she also haswith Ranveer Singh in the pipeline. Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in, has Dutt biopic lined up for release.