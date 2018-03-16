Alia Bhatt's Birthday Party In Bulgaria Was Made Special By These Guests

Highlights
- Alia Bhatt celebrated her 25th birthday on Thursday
- The celebrations were in Bulgaria, where she is for Brahmastra
- Sharing a photo with Ayan, she wrote: 'Best friend for life'
Check out Alia Bhatt's 25th birthday album:
Here are some behind-the-scene moments from Alia's birthday, shared by fan clubs:
Here are some more shared by Neetu Kapoor. "Evening with some lovely beautiful people," she wrote.
On Thursday, social media was flooded with birthday wishes and blessings for Alia Bhatt when her parents and friends dug out adorable throwback memories of the actress. On Friday, Alia thanked her well-wishers as said: "Thank you so much for all the birthday love. You guys make every day feel so special... thank you! I am forever grateful and hope I never disappoint you. And I hope you liked the stills we shared from Raazi.. this is just the beginning.. can't wait to share the rest."
Thank you soo much for all the birthday love. You guys make every day feel so special.. thank you! I am forever grateful and hope I never disappoint you & I hope you liked the stills we shared from Raazi.. this is just the beginning.. can't wait to share the rest— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 16, 2018
Movies or in this case MY movies aren't just something I do for a living.. it's kinda the reason I feel like I'm alive SO...On my 25th birthday I've randomly picked out two images from the 25th DAY of shoot of RAAZI and and and the TRAILER will be out 25 days from today(9th April).. Happy Birthday to me
Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Raazi, in which she co-stars with Vicky Kauhal. After Brahmastra, Alia will also be filming Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, also starring Ranveer Singh. The first part of Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, is expected to release next year.