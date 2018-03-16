Inside Alia Bhatt's Birthday Party In Bulgaria

Highlights
- Alia Bhatt spent her birthday in Bulgaria, where she's filming Brahmastra
- Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor was also there and she shared photos
- Alia Bhatt cut her birthday cake twice
Here's what Neetu Kapoor shared from Bulgaria:
Alia had cut two birthday cakes and it looked fabulous both the times:
Alia Bhatt celebrated her 25th birthday on March 15, which she started by sharing two new stills from her upcoming film Raazi on Instagram. Later in the day, she instagrammed a video of her one-year-old self, playing with her father Mahesh Bhatt, which BTW the Internet loved.
Take a look:
Movies or in this case MY movies aren't just something I do for a living.. it's kinda the reason I feel like I'm alive SO...On my 25th birthday I've randomly picked out two images from the 25th DAY of shoot of RAAZI and and and the TRAILER will be out 25 days from today(9th April).. Happy Birthday to me
Alia Bhatt was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania and she is currently awaiting the release of the aforementioned Raazi, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar and it also stars Vicky Kauhal. Alia is currently filming Brahmastra and she will later get busy making Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, co-starring Ranveer Singh. Amitabh Bachchan, who is also part of team Brahmastra, has currently assigned his dates for Thugs Of Hondostan and will join the team soon.