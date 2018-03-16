Inside Alia Bhatt's Birthday Party In Bulgaria

Alia Bhatt is filming Brahmastra in Bulgaria and the director arranged for a cozy get-together on her birthday

Alia Bhatt celebrates her birthday in Bulgaria. (Image courtesy: Chronicles of Alia Bhatt)

New Delhi: 

  1. Alia Bhatt spent her birthday in Bulgaria, where she's filming Brahmastra
  2. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor was also there and she shared photos
  3. Alia Bhatt cut her birthday cake twice
Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday in Bulgaria, where she is currently filming Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy. Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor was also in Bulgaria at the time and shared a few pictures from the cozy get-together, which Brahmastra director Ayan Mukherji had put together for Alia. In one picture shared by Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt appears to be "in her own world," while the other was a group picture with other members of the cast and crew joining Alia and Neetu. Alia's fan clubs also shared photos and videos of the actress cutting the birthday cake, twice.

Here's what Neetu Kapoor shared from Bulgaria:
 

 
 

Evening with some lovely beautiful pple

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on



Alia had cut two birthday cakes and it looked fabulous both the times:
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt21) on

 
 


Alia Bhatt celebrated her 25th birthday on March 15, which she started by sharing two new stills from her upcoming film Raazi on Instagram. Later in the day, she instagrammed a video of her one-year-old self, playing with her father Mahesh Bhatt, which BTW the Internet loved.

Take a look:
 
 
 

Daddy's little girl. Whether you're 1 or 25 @maheshfilm @sonirazdan

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on



Several Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan had shared fabulous birthday messages for the actress on social media.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania and she is currently awaiting the release of the aforementioned Raazi, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar and it also stars Vicky Kauhal. Alia is currently filming Brahmastra and she will later get busy making Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, co-starring Ranveer Singh. Amitabh Bachchan, who is also part of team Brahmastra, has currently assigned his dates for Thugs Of Hondostan and will join the team soon.

