Inside Alia Bhatt's Birthday Party In Bulgaria

Highlights Alia Bhatt spent her birthday in Bulgaria, where she's filming Brahmastra Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor was also there and she shared photos Alia Bhatt cut her birthday cake twice

Evening with some lovely beautiful pple A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Mar 15, 2018 at 2:32pm PDT

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt21) on Mar 15, 2018 at 7:45pm PDT

A post shared by Chronicles of Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhattbeautifull) on Mar 15, 2018 at 10:27am PDT

Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday in Bulgaria, where she is currently filmingwith Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy. Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor was also in Bulgaria at the time and shared a few pictures from the cozy get-together, whichdirector Ayan Mukherji had put together for Alia. In one picture shared by Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt appears to be "in her own world," while the other was a group picture with other members of the cast and crew joining Alia and Neetu. Alia's fan clubs also shared photos and videos of the actress cutting the birthday cake, twice.Here's what Neetu Kapoor shared from Bulgaria:Alia had cut two birthday cakes and it looked fabulous both the times:Alia Bhatt celebrated her 25th birthday on March 15, which she started by sharing two new stills from her upcoming film Raazi on Instagram. Later in the day, she instagrammed a video of her one-year-old self, playing with her father Mahesh Bhatt , which BTW the Internet loved.Take a look: Several Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan had shared fabulous birthday messages for the actress on social media Alia Bhatt was last seen inand she is currently awaiting the release of the aforementioned, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar and it also stars Vicky Kauhal. Alia is currently filmingand she will later get busy making Zoya Akhtar's, co-starring Ranveer Singh. Amitabh Bachchan, who is also part of team, has currently assigned his dates forand will join the team soon.