Alia Bhatt, 25 Today, Gets Birthday Wishes From Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar And Others

Hey Alia! Have a great day and a wonderful year. Good health and happiness to you always. Love a.— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) March 15, 2018
Happiest birthday to the immensely talented @aliaa08. You're the perfect example of 'good work speaks for itself.' Keep shining— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 15, 2018
Happy happy birthday darling Alia, you make us all proud as an artist and as a person! Lots of love @aliaa08pic.twitter.com/jCNNY4TYCp— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) March 15, 2018
Happppyyyy Birthday Beautiful Angel @aliaa08 May your heart & smile grow to touch many more lives in all that you are & all that you do!!! Stay precious!!! Enjoyyyyy!! Lots of love...God bless!— sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) March 15, 2018
On this day 25 years ago you were born Alia. Your name had already been chosen in my head. Alia Knightly was a lovely British Indian model and when I read that name I had decided if I had a girl we would call her Alia. Luckily your father agreed. I had no idea what the name meant then. It was many years later that I found out it means 'exalted'. And that you most certainly are. A month before you were born I had a dream. I saw your face clearly in that dream. Since then in these 25 years you have scaled great heights in your young life... true to your name. On this day, your birthday, I wish you all the best as always... but I also wish that you keep your core self intact. Your special simple sweet self intact through all the craziness and the heady ups and the not so heady downs of life ... don't lose sight of who you really are inside. Because it's that self that will be your guide and your most precious companion. Wish we were with you today... Happy Birthday sweetheart. Have a glass for me. Love always ... Mama
Happy birthday @aliaa08 enjoy these years,they don't come back. May you grow creatively even more than you already have. And may you be happy..always. Loads of love.— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 15, 2018
Here's wishing the powerhouse of talent Alia a very Happy Birthday. Lots of love . Keep shining always. @aliaa08pic.twitter.com/gxoMocNvKO— Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 15, 2018
HAPPPPPPPYYYY BDAYYYYY fellow dreamerrrr!!!!! come lets go to Bubbees, huddle up on the charter plane tables and shoot videos under Kat's direction again!!! Hahaha fun and love always @aliaa08pic.twitter.com/I7900AALJn— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 15, 2018
Birthday girl Alia Bhatt brought in her big day with a special Instagram post - a couple of pictures - from her much-awaited film Raazi. She captioned her post, "Movies or in this case my movies aren't just something I do for a living. it's kinda the reason I feel like I'm alive so...On my 25th birthday I've randomly picked out two images from the 25th day of shoot of Raazi and and and the trailer will be out 25 days from today (9th April). Happy Birthday to me."
She also shared a throwback video from her first birthday. Doesn't she look cute?
Alia also has an elder sister - Shaheen Bhatt while Pooja and Rahul Bhatt (Mahesh Bhatt's children with first wife Kiran Bhatt) are her half-siblings.
Alia made her first appearance on the big screen as a child artist when she featured in her father's film Sangharsh (1990), starring Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta and Ashutosh Rana.
Happy Birthday, Alia Bhatt!