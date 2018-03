Alia Bhatt, 25 Today, Gets Birthday Wishes From Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar And Others

Highlights Alia Bhatt turned 25 on Thursday She first appeared as a child artist in film Sangharsh Sonam, Parineeti and others posted birthday wishes on Twitter

Actress Alia Bhatt, whose resume includes films likeand, turned 25 on Thursday. Social media was inundated with best wishes and blessings from her family members and colleagues. Bollywood celebrities including Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar posted birthday wishes for her on Twitter while her parents - Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan - shared nostalgic posts on Instagram. Alia's close friend - fashion designer Masaba Gupta - also posted an album of throwback pictures on Instagram and made our day (and of course, Alia's too!) Alia's colleagues Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Shahid Kapoor and others too wished Alia with birthday-special posts.Take a look at all the lovely birthday wishes for Alia Bhatt:Birthday girl Alia Bhatt brought in her big day with a special Instagram post - a couple of pictures - from her much-awaited film. She captioned her post, "Movies or in this case my movies aren't just something I do for a living. it's kinda the reason I feel like I'm alive so...On my 25th birthday I've randomly picked out two images from the 25th day of shoot ofand and and the trailer will be out 25 days from today (9th April). Happy Birthday to me."She also shared a throwback video from her first birthday. Doesn't she look cute?Alia also has an elder sister - Shaheen Bhatt while Pooja and Rahul Bhatt (Mahesh Bhatt's children with first wife Kiran Bhatt) are her half-siblings.Alia made her first appearance on the big screen as a child artist when she featured in her father's film(1990), starring Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta and Ashutosh Rana. Alia is reportedly having a working birthday in Bulgaria, where she is shooting for her forthcoming project, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Next she hasand a cameo appearance inin the pipeline.Happy Birthday, Alia Bhatt!