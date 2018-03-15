Alia Bhatt, 25 Today, Gets Birthday Wishes From Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar And Others

Here's how Aamir Khan wished Alia Bhatt: "Good health and happiness to you always. Love a."

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 15, 2018 18:58 IST
A throwback of Alia Bhatt (Image courtesy - sonirazdan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Alia Bhatt turned 25 on Thursday
  2. She first appeared as a child artist in film Sangharsh
  3. Sonam, Parineeti and others posted birthday wishes on Twitter
Actress Alia Bhatt, whose resume includes films like Student Of The Year, Highway, Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi, turned 25 on Thursday. Social media was inundated with best wishes and blessings from her family members and colleagues. Bollywood celebrities including Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar posted birthday wishes for her on Twitter while her parents - Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan - shared nostalgic posts on Instagram. Alia's close friend - fashion designer Masaba Gupta - also posted an album of throwback pictures on Instagram and made our day (and of course, Alia's too!) Alia's colleagues Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Shahid Kapoor and others too wished Alia with birthday-special posts.

Take a look at all the lovely birthday wishes for Alia Bhatt:
 
 
 
 
 
 

On this day 25 years ago you were born Alia. Your name had already been chosen in my head. Alia Knightly was a lovely British Indian model and when I read that name I had decided if I had a girl we would call her Alia. Luckily your father agreed. I had no idea what the name meant then. It was many years later that I found out it means 'exalted'. And that you most certainly are. A month before you were born I had a dream. I saw your face clearly in that dream. Since then in these 25 years you have scaled great heights in your young life... true to your name. On this day, your birthday, I wish you all the best as always... but I also wish that you keep your core self intact. Your special simple sweet self intact through all the craziness and the heady ups and the not so heady downs of life ... don't lose sight of who you really are inside. Because it's that self that will be your guide and your most precious companion. Wish we were with you today... Happy Birthday sweetheart. Have a glass for me. Love always ... Mama

A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan) on


 
 

Such a BIG miracle in such a LITTLE girl! Happy Birthday Alia.

A post shared by Mahesh Bhatt (@maheshfilm) on


 
 
 

Birthday girl Alia Bhatt brought in her big day with a special Instagram post - a couple of pictures - from her much-awaited film Raazi. She captioned her post, "Movies or in this case my movies aren't just something I do for a living. it's kinda the reason I feel like I'm alive so...On my 25th birthday I've randomly picked out two images from the 25th day of shoot of Raazi and and and the trailer will be out 25 days from today (9th April). Happy Birthday to me."
 


She also shared a throwback video from her first birthday. Doesn't she look cute?
 
 

Daddy's little girl. Whether you're 1 or 25 @maheshfilm @sonirazdan

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on



Alia also has an elder sister - Shaheen Bhatt while Pooja and Rahul Bhatt (Mahesh Bhatt's children with first wife Kiran Bhatt) are her half-siblings.

Alia made her first appearance on the big screen as a child artist when she featured in her father's film Sangharsh (1990), starring Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta and Ashutosh Rana.

Comments
Alia is reportedly having a working birthday in Bulgaria, where she is shooting for her forthcoming project Brahmastra, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Next she has Gully Boy, Raazi and a cameo appearance in Zero in the pipeline.

Happy Birthday, Alia Bhatt!
 

