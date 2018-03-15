Alia Bhatt Is Somewhere In This Photo. Can You Spot Her?

New Delhi: 

  1. "Happy Happy Birthday, Aloo!" wrote Masaba
  2. "Here's a trip down memory lane," she added
  3. Alia Bhatt turned 25 on Thursday
On Alia Bhatt's birthday, social media is flooded with posts from her colleagues and seniors. The actress turned 25 on Thursday, which means a throwback birthday album from her designer friend Masaba Gupta. Sharing a blast from the past on Instagram, Masaba wrote: "Happy Happy Birthday, Aloo! This photo is proof that I'm the awkward, slightly off-centre one and you are the happy, happier, happiest child there ever was. Here's a trip down memory lane. Love you, truckloads, Alia Bhatt." In the cover photo, young versions of Masaba, Alia and her friends can be seen enjoying samosas but what makes it rather hilarious is Masaba's awkward expression. Alia looks like her usual chirpy self.

So cute!
 


Alia's mother Soni Razdan and Masaba's mother Neena Gupta are former co-stars and good friends IRL. They have worked together in films like Daddy, Trikal and Mandi and also shared memories like this:
 


There's also proof of Masaba and Alia's long-term friendship in Instagram posts like this.
 


Alia Bhatt is also often spotted in Masaba Gupta couture, for which the actress has even walked the ramp several times.
 


Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, who is currently in Bulgaria, appeared to be having a mini birthday celebration on Instagram. "Happy birthday to me," she wrote while sharing new stills from her upcoming movie Raazi. Alia also curated an old video from her first birthday and wrote: "Daddy's little girl. Whether you're 1 or 25!" Alia is in Bulgaria for the shooting schedule of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, in which she co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.
 

 
 

Daddy's little girl. Whether you're 1 or 25 @maheshfilm @sonirazdan

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on



Comments
Apart from her parents and sister Shaheen Bhatt, Alia Bhatt has also received birthday greetings from Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar and many more.

Happy Birthday, Alia Bhatt!
 

