Alia Bhatt Is Somewhere In This Photo. Can You Spot Her?

Happy Happy Birthday, Aloo! This photo is proof that I'm the awkward,slightly off-centre one & you are the happy,happier,happiest child there ever was. Here's a trip down memory lane #awesomefriends #childhoodmemories #nostalgia #throwbackthursday Love you, truckloads @aliaabhatt

A post shared by Mufasa (@masabagupta) on Mar 15, 2018 at 12:33am PDT