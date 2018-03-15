Alia Bhatt Is Somewhere In This Photo. Can You Spot Her?

Highlights
- "Happy Happy Birthday, Aloo!" wrote Masaba
- "Here's a trip down memory lane," she added
- Alia Bhatt turned 25 on Thursday
So cute!
Alia's mother Soni Razdan and Masaba's mother Neena Gupta are former co-stars and good friends IRL. They have worked together in films like Daddy, Trikal and Mandi and also shared memories like this:
There's also proof of Masaba and Alia's long-term friendship in Instagram posts like this.
Alia Bhatt is also often spotted in Masaba Gupta couture, for which the actress has even walked the ramp several times.
It's almost as if we hopscotched straight out of our backyard into this wild wild thing called life. But we're better together. Girls uninterrupted. #Repost Setting #BFF goals @aliaabhatt & @masabagupta on our #November @aliaabhatt and @masabagupta on our #November cover. Alia wears dress by @aliceandolivia Masaba wears dress by @shantanunikhil Editor @nupurmehta18 Photographer @errikosandreou Fashion editor @ayeshaaminnigam Makeup (for Alia) @puneetbsaini HMU (For Masaba): @namratasoni Hair (For Alia): @hairbypriyanka
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, who is currently in Bulgaria, appeared to be having a mini birthday celebration on Instagram. "Happy birthday to me," she wrote while sharing new stills from her upcoming movie Raazi. Alia also curated an old video from her first birthday and wrote: "Daddy's little girl. Whether you're 1 or 25!" Alia is in Bulgaria for the shooting schedule of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, in which she co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.
Movies or in this case MY movies aren't just something I do for a living.. it's kinda the reason I feel like I'm alive SO...On my 25th birthday I've randomly picked out two images from the 25th DAY of shoot of RAAZI and and and the TRAILER will be out 25 days from today(9th April).. Happy Birthday to me
Happy Birthday, Alia Bhatt!