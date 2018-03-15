Alia Bhatt, Here Are Your Birthday Wishes From Parents Mahesh Bhatt And Soni Razdan

"Such a big miracle in such a little girl! Happy birthday, Alia," wrote Mahesh Bhatt

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 15, 2018 12:34 IST
Alia Bhatt photographed with her father Mahesh Bhatt (Image courtesy: maheshfilm)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Soni Razdan revealed how Alia's name was decided
  2. "I'm so proud," her sister Shaheen wrote
  3. Alia is in Bulgaria now
"Such a big miracle in such a little girl! Happy birthday, Alia," wrote Mahesh Bhatt, adding an old picture of himself with the actress. Alia Bhatt, currently shooting for Brahmastra in Bulgaria, turns 25 today. On Instagram, her mother Soni Razdan shared a collage of Alia's pictures and revealed how her name was decided. "On this day 25 years ago, you were born, Alia. Your name had already been chosen in my head. Alia Knightly was a lovely British Indian model and when I read that name, I had decided if I had a girl we would call her Alia. Luckily your father agreed. I had no idea what the name meant then. It was many years later that I found out it means 'exalted'. And that you most certainly are," read an excerpt from Ms Razdan's post.

Alia's sister Shaheen also shared a lovely post for the actress and wrote, "I'm so lucky to have you as my sister and I'm so proud of the kind and nurturing soul you have grown to be. Thank you for being you. Happy birthday my beautiful girl."
 


Alia Bhatt debuted in Bollywood in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. She is the stars of films like Highway, 2 States and Udta Punjab.

This morning, she shared two pictures from her forthcoming film Raaziand revealed that the trailer will be released on April 9. "Happy birthday to me," Alia wrote.
 


Apart from Raazi, she has Brahmastra and Gully Boy in the pipeline.
 

