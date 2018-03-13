Brahmastra Star Alia Bhatt To Reportedly Have A Working Birthday In Bulgaria

Busy star Alia Bhatt will reportedly spend her 25th birthday (on March 15) in Bulgaria. No, she's not going on a birthday vacation but she's already in the Balkan country shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Alia's roster for her birthday will be the same as any other working day, states a report in Mumbai Mirror. The team of Brahmastra has been in Bulgaria for over a month now with Alia, her co-star Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji making occasional appearances on Instagram posts made by the film's team. Work is reportedly on in full throttle and Alia cannot afford to miss a single day, adds the Mumbai Mirror report.
"Alia will spend her day shooting. It's a hectic schedule so she can't afford a day off but there will definitely be a celebration on set," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying. Alia will celebrate her birthday with just Ranbir, Ayan and the rest of the film's team because when her mother Soni Razdan confirmed that they don't really plan to fly out to Bulgaria. "No we won't be going to Bulgaria," the report quoted Alia's mother as saying.
Brahmastra is a trilogy which is being produced by Dharma Productions and also stars Amitabh Bachchan. The first part of the movie is expected to release next year. Before that, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi and Ranbir Kapoor's Sanjay Dutt biopic will have already hit screens.