Brahmastra Star Alia Bhatt To Reportedly Have A Working Birthday In Bulgaria Alia Bhatt's roster for her birthday will reportedly be the same as any other working day

Alia Bhatt is shooting for Brahmastra in Bulgaria (courtesy aliaabhatt) New Delhi: Highlights Alia Bhatt will celebrate her 25th birthday on March 15 Alia is currently busy with Brahmastra "Alia will spend her day shooting," said a source Brahmastra has been in Bulgaria for over a month now with Alia, her co-star Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji making occasional appearances on Instagram posts made by the film's team. Work is reportedly on in full throttle and Alia cannot afford to miss a single day, adds the



Producer Karan Johar, one of Alia's closest industry associates and her mentor of sorts, was reportedly considering the idea of joining the actress on her birthday. But Karan decided to drop the idea as he's planning a huge bash for his mother Hiroo Johar's 75th birthday on March 18. "It's a 10 hour flight to Bulgaria one way and it would've got too rushed," a source close to Karan told



Brahmastra is a trilogy which is being produced by Dharma Productions and also stars Amitabh Bachchan. The first part of the movie is expected to release next year. Before that, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi and Ranbir Kapoor's Sanjay Dutt biopic will have already hit screens.





