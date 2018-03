Brahmastra Diaries: On Alia Bhatt's Instagram, It Feels Just Like Bulgaria

Highlights "It's a beautiful day, don't let it get away," Alia captioned her pic Alia is currently in Bulgaria for Brahmastra Brahmastra releases next year

Ayan Mukerji's new film Brahmastra has taken Alia Bhatt all the way to Bulgaria from where she's been making envy-inducing entries on Instagram. The actress is mostly being spotted making posts from Sofia and needless to say that all her postcard like photos come with interesting captions. For the one she's posted recently, Alia borrowed the caption fromsong. "It's a beautiful day, don't let it get away," she wrote. Alia, why you do this? Previously, she's also Instagrammed an update of sorts on the weather of Bulgaria - she was spotted standing carpeted snow, battling the cold in tan boots and a long coat. "Snow so white," she Instagrammed. In another post, she was spotted with an interesting looking drink!Check out Alia Bhatt's adventures in Bulgaria:While Alia's other Brahmastra co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy did not really feature on her Instagram in the recent past. But who did was director Ayan Mukerji. Check out the caption for this one too! But whereabouts about the film's team have been shared by Ido Portal, who described himself as the "Movement Coach" for the movie. "My role was initially movement design for the main character and later the transmission of that design into the actor playing that role- the talented Ranbir Kapoor," the coach wrote in an Instagram post while for Alia and Ranbir, he added: "Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor - harddd working, dedicated, talented people. So much heart in these two - it's an honor to call you friends and students guys."is a three-part movie which Karan Johar is producing and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently in Udaipur for the look test of the movie. The first part of the movie is expected to release next year. Before that, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Meghna Gulzar'sand Ranbir Kapoor's Sanjay Dutt biopic will have already hit screens.