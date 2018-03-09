Brahmastra Diaries: On Alia Bhatt's Instagram, It Feels Just Like Bulgaria

Highlights
- "It's a beautiful day, don't let it get away," Alia captioned her pic
- Alia is currently in Bulgaria for Brahmastra
- Brahmastra releases next year
Check out Alia Bhatt's adventures in Bulgaria:
While Alia's other Brahmastra co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy did not really feature on her Instagram in the recent past. But who did was director Ayan Mukerji. Check out the caption for this one too!
The world of cinema does not escape the modern battle between technology and the humans that created it. Where cinematically new technologies have opened endless possibilities for the visuals on screen, acting has suffered tremendously from these developments, along with performers and their bodies. Actors have become somewhat ... Disconnected ... Excessive focus on verbal communication, words and facial expression have taken center stage but the rest of the body is far from keeping up - in posture, movement, intention, position, organization and dynamics. You look at most modern films done these days and see an actor speaking - one energy but if you observe the body and especially if in movement- completely different story. Bollywood in this regard is in much better spot than Hollywood, for example, as Indian culture as well as film still contains a fair amount of movement, actors are often required to dance in multiple songs and keep somewhat mobile and coordinated, able to study choreographies, get in rhythm, move and express through motion. I've been fortunate to collaborate on the production of a special idea- Brahmastra, the brain child of director and good friend Ayan Mukerji. Ayan is a dreamer. An innovator and a daredevil in how he approaches things. We've spent a lot of time together over the last year putting imagination, mind and body into the development of the characters. My role was initially movement design for the main character and later the transmission of that design into the actor playing that role- the talented Ranbir Kapoor. Brahmastra seems to evolve in the direction of innovation, and collision/collaboration between incredible technical powers with the ever present and old skool refinement of movement, body expression dynamics and gesture. I'm honored to take part in this production but most importantly happy for the friendships and great creative times spent in the development of this film. Thanks Ayan and the whole production for your trust in me and my vision! It's been and keeps being an immense pleasure! #brahmastra #bollywood #movementculture #ayanmukerji #aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor #idoportal
Pleasure meeting the powerful and driven @imouniroy Work revolves around body language, movement tweaks and gestural accuracy. Present and directing the ever graceful and my good friend director Ayan Mukerji. The #brahmastra magic continues... #brahmastra #mouniroy #ayanmukerji #bollywood #movementculture #idoportal
Brahmastra is a three-part movie which Karan Johar is producing and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently in Udaipur for the look test of the movie. The first part of the movie is expected to release next year. Before that, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi and Ranbir Kapoor's Sanjay Dutt biopic will have already hit screens.