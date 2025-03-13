<i>Brahmastra 2</i>: "It's Definitely Happening," Confirms Ranbir Kapoor

Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva was released in theatres on September 9, 2022. Not only was it an ambitious film by Ayan Mukerji, but it also marked the beginning of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's beautiful love story, which eventually culminated into a marriage. Today, they are proud parents to their baby girl Raha Kapoor.

Earlier today, in a meet and greet session with the media, Ranbir Kapoor confirmed that Brahmastra 2 is definitely happening.

He added that since Ayan Mukerji is currently busy with War 2, which has Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in the lead, it will take some time before the pre-production for Brahmastra 2 begins.

Ranbir shared, "Brahmastra 2 is something that Ayan has been nurturing as a dream for a very long time. He is currently working on War 2. Once this releases, he will start the pre-production of Brahmastra 2. It is definitely happening. We haven't really announced much of it but then some really interesting announcements (will be made soon) regarding Brahmastra 2."

Brahmastra also had Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan too had an impressive cameo role in the film. The film collected an astounding figure close to Rs 400 crore at the box office.

Earlier, Ayan Mukerji also released an official statement with the release dates of Brahmastra Part Two: Dev and Brahmastra Part Three. He had announced that the second part of his film would be released in December 2026, whereas the third and final part will hit the screens, approximately a year later, in 2027.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina. While Ranbir Kapoor delivered a blockbuster with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

