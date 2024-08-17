Alia Bhatt On Her Film <i>Brahmastra</i> Securing Three Wins At 70th National Awards: "Only Love"

Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva won big at the 70th National Awards, which were announced on Friday. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film features an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. The sci-fi epic garnered recognition in several categories, winning Best Male Playback Singer for Arijit Singh's rendition of Kesariya, Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic) and Best VFX Film. Reacting to the big win, Alia Bhatt, on her Instagram story wrote, "Only love and light."

ICYDK: Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva is the first installment of a planned trilogy by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film was well-received by both fans and critics. The makers are now focused on developing the next two parts of the series, with Brahmastra Part 2 slated for release in 2026 and Brahmastra Part 3 expected in 2027.

The winners of the 70th National Film Awards were announced on Friday, celebrating the best in cinema from 2022. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the winners at a press conference in New Delhi. The award ceremonies were delayed by two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 69th National Film Awards, held in 2023, recognised the best Indian films certified in 2021. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won Best Feature Film, with Allu Arjun taking home the Best Actor award. Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the Best Actress award.

At the 68th National Film Awards, the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru secured the top prize, while the late filmmaker Sachy was posthumously awarded Best Director for Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Ajay Devgn and Suriya shared the Best Actor award and Aparna Balamurali won Best Actress.