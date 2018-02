Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Take Brahmastra To Bulgaria

Highlights Alia and Ranbir are training with "movement coach" Ido Portal Brahmastra is a trilogy directed by Ayan Mukherji The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy

Teamis in Bulgaria for the film's first schedule. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's trainer Ido Portal posted a picture with theduo from the film's sets and captioned it: "Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor - hard working, dedicated, talented people. So much heart in these two - it's an honor to call you friends and students guys." Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are apparently training for the action sequences with Ido Portal, who is an Israeli "movement coach," well-versed with different martial arts, dance forms, gymnastics and acrobatics among other physical disciplines.In another picture shared by Ido, he and Ranbir along with a member of Ido's team can be seen all set for combat with their favourite weapons in hand.is a trilogy directed by Ayan Mukherji and produced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan , who is currently busy completing Yash Raj Films', co-starring Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif. The fourth confirmed cast member of, television actress Mouni Roy, is also in Bulgaria but it appears she is currently exploring the country. brings Ranbir and Alia together on the big screen first time . Ayan has directed two films for Karan Johar's Dharma Productions -and- both starring Ranbir Kapoor. Karan Johar launched Alia Bhatt in Bollywood inand he is her mentor.Before, Alia Bhatt will be seen Meghna Gulzar'sand Ranbir will be seen in Sanjay Dutt's biopic.