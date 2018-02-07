Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor, Couple Of The Year? Manish Malhotra Predicts A Romance

Which #Bollywood couple does Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) see breaking up in 2018? Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) and Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) find out in the latest episode of Jeep India (@jeepindia) presents BFFs With Vogue India powered by Motorola (@motorolain) & beauty partner Nykaa (@mynykaa). Watch the full episode this Saturday at 8pm on Colors Infinity (@colorsinfinitytv). #CondeNastVideo #BFFsWithVogue

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on Feb 6, 2018 at 3:02am PST