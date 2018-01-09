Alia Bhatt Casually Hangs Out With... Wait, Is That Her Ex Ali Dadarkar?

Alia Bhatt dated Ali Dadarkar before she featured in 2012's Student Of The Year. They recently attended a common friend's wedding too

  1. Alia Bhatt is rumored to be dating actor Sidharth Malhotra
  2. Alia and Sidharth's relationship is reportedly not 'steady'
  3. Alia Bhatt shared a picture of herself and Ali on Instagram story
Actress Alia Bhatt is apparently reconnecting with old friends again. The 24-year-old actress was spotted with Ali Dadarkar, whom she dated before she became an actress. On Monday, the rumored ex couple was spotted car-pooling from a Bandra eatery. Ali Dadarkar, dressed in brown tee, was seated in front while Alia took the back seat. Alia and Ali Dadarkar were reportedly dating before she starred in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year (2012). Alia and Ali also attended their common friend's wedding recently in Mumbai. Alia shared a picture of herself and Ali on Instagram story, which she had captioned: "BFF Goals."

See pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ali Dadarkar's rendezvous:
 
alia bhatt ali daadarkar ndtv
 
alia bhatt ali daadarkar ndtv

According to a Pinkvilla report, Alia's rumoured relationship with her Student Of The Year co-star Sidharth Malhotra has not been 'steady' lately. The gossip piece also reported that Alia returned from her all-girls Bali trip a day early to attend Ali Dadarkar's birthday bash in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra were last spotted together at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday party in Alibaug. Alia and Sidharth trended for their pictures near the helipad before they were all set to depart.
 
alia sidharth ndtv
 
alia sidharth ndtv

Apart from Student Of The Year, Alia and Sidharth co-starred in Kapoor And Sons, also produced by Karan Johar. They will reportedly be seen together in the sequel of Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak.

Alia Bhatt is currently awaiting the release of Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. Alia's other confirmed projects are Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh and Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

