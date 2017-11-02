Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra Are Trending, Courtesy Shah Rukh Khan's Alibaug Party

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday party yesterday was a night to remember indeed. Partying shartying done, Shah Rukh's celebrity guests are returning to Mumbai in batches since morning. Of all, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra are trending in particular for making their way back to Mumbai, from the Alibaug farmhouse, together. Photos of the Sidharth and Alia together have given the Internet one more chance to revive dating rumours about the stars. Sidharth and Alia have been reported to be dating since they made their debut together in 2012. Not only Sidharth and Alia but also Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar also opted for an early departure and seeing them off were Farhan Akhtar and Farah Khan.
This is how Sidharth and Alia bid adieu to Alibaug.
Deepika Padukone is a rockstar.
Yesterday, Alia and Sidharth had flown in during the day while Deepika arrived late at Shah Rukh's party. Alia and Deepika headlined Shah Rukh's impressive guest list line-up, also comprising guests like Katrina Kaif, Sussanne Khan, Shweta Nanda Bachchan, Sussanne Khan, Malaika and Amrita Arora, Riteish Sidhwani, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and their daughters Ananya and Shanaya, who are Suhana's friends. Shah Rukh and his colleagues jetted off to the destination while Gauri and her girlfriends were spotted leaving from Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon.
Here are glimpses of the star-studded birthday party!
Meet the bowling champions #AboutLastNight#Alibaug@iamsrk@aliaa08@deepikapadukonepic.twitter.com/pg47adom6I— Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) November 2, 2017
Shah Rukh Khan turned 52 today and we wish him a very happy birthday.
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Raazi and for her next, has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra lined up for 2019. Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in crime thriller Ittefaq and also has Aiyaary in the pipeline.