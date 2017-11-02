Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra Are Trending, Courtesy Shah Rukh Khan's Alibaug Party

Sidharth and Alia leaving from Alibaug

Highlights Alia and Sidharth partied with Shah Rukh yesterday They were at Shah Rukh's Alibaug farmhouse Alia and Sidharth left from Alibaug Thursday morning

Sidharth and Alia clicked while leaving Alibaug

Sidharth and Alia are rumoured to be dating

Oh hello, Deepika

Alia and Sidharth arriving for the Alibaug party

Gauri Khan and her friends on their way to Alibaug

Girl zone! #alibaugdiaries @deepikapadukone @aliaabhatt A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Nov 1, 2017 at 6:55am PDT

#alibaughdiaries A post shared by Seema Khan (@seemakhan76) on Nov 1, 2017 at 6:06am PDT

Photobombed by Abram! Girls just wanna have fun!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Nov 1, 2017 at 4:36am PDT

Eve of the birthday! @iamsrk #alibaugdiaries A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Nov 1, 2017 at 4:33am PDT