Brahmastra Co-Stars Amitabh Bachchan And Ranbir Kapoor Are At Work. See Big B's Post

Amitabh Bachchan posted a photo with Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram and updated the fans about his upcoming film Brahmastra. On Sunday, Big B posted a photo, featuring Ranbir and Brahmastra's director Ayan Mukherjee minus film's lead actress Alia Bhatt. "Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan and yours truly at look test for Brahmastra cool .. shoot starts next month .. with Alia too .. a joy to be with this incredible young generation," Amitabh Bachchan captioned the photo. Fans showed their excitement about the film and posted comments such as "can't wait," "the film will be a game changer" and "wow."
Highlights
- Amitabh Bachchan posted a photo with Ranbir Kapoor
- Brahmastra stars Big B, Ranbir and Alia Bhatt
- The film will go on floors next month, Big B revealed
Take a look at what Big B posted about Brahmastra.
Preparations for Brahmastra have begun already and the movie will go on floors, next month. TV actress Mouni Roy will also star in the film.
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and the director recently made a trip to Israel for certain preparations of Brahmastra, which is a fantasy adventure trilogy.
The new year begins with the prep of #BRAHMASTRA....the countdown of the epic journey of our film begins! Filming commences in February 2018! Ayan Mukerji helms this magical trilogy! @SrBachchan#ranbir@aliaa08 and an exciting ensemble! pic.twitter.com/pXraaH1425— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 2, 2018
Alia, who will also co-star with Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, wants to be at the top of her game and started going through Brahmastra's scripts some two months ago.
CommentsRanbir has headlined the cast of Karan-directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkiland Ayan-directed Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani - all films produced by Dharma Productions.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra will be made as a trilogy, the first part of which is expected to be ready for release in 2019.