Brahmastra Co-Stars Amitabh Bachchan And Ranbir Kapoor Are At Work. See Big B's Post

Brahmastra will go on floors, next month

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 04, 2018 12:16 IST
51 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Brahmastra Co-Stars Amitabh Bachchan And Ranbir Kapoor Are At Work. See Big B's Post

Big B with Ranbir Kapoor and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukherjee. (Image courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Amitabh Bachchan posted a photo with Ranbir Kapoor
  2. Brahmastra stars Big B, Ranbir and Alia Bhatt
  3. The film will go on floors next month, Big B revealed
Amitabh Bachchan posted a photo with Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram and updated the fans about his upcoming film Brahmastra. On Sunday, Big B posted a photo, featuring Ranbir and Brahmastra's director Ayan Mukherjee minus film's lead actress Alia Bhatt. "Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan and yours truly at look test for Brahmastra cool .. shoot starts next month .. with Alia too .. a joy to be with this incredible young generation," Amitabh Bachchan captioned the photo. Fans showed their excitement about the film and posted comments such as "can't wait," "the film will be a game changer" and "wow."

Take a look at what Big B posted about Brahmastra.
 


Preparations for Brahmastra have begun already and the movie will go on floors, next month. TV actress Mouni Roy will also star in the film.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and the director recently made a trip to Israel for certain preparations of Brahmastra, which is a fantasy adventure trilogy.
 

Alia, who will also co-star with Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, wants to be at the top of her game and started going through Brahmastra's scripts some two months ago.
 
 

The party is where the script is. Gully boy and Brahmastra prep time #bestkindatime

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on



Comments
Close [X]
Brahmastra marks Karan Johar's fourth collaboration with Ranbir and Ayan's third with the actor. Previously, Ranbir has headlined the cast of Karan-directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkiland Ayan-directed Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani - all films produced by Dharma Productions.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra will be made as a trilogy, the first part of which is expected to be ready for release in 2019.

Trending

brahmastra preparationbrahmastra amitabh bachchaBrahmastra film

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live BudgetBudget 2018Tax CalculatorICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................