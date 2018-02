Brahmastra Co-Stars Amitabh Bachchan And Ranbir Kapoor Are At Work. See Big B's Post

Highlights Amitabh Bachchan posted a photo with Ranbir Kapoor Brahmastra stars Big B, Ranbir and Alia Bhatt The film will go on floors next month, Big B revealed

The new year begins with the prep of #BRAHMASTRA....the countdown of the epic journey of our film begins! Filming commences in February 2018! Ayan Mukerji helms this magical trilogy! @SrBachchan#ranbir@aliaa08 and an exciting ensemble! pic.twitter.com/pXraaH1425 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 2, 2018

Amitabh Bachchan posted a photo with Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram and updated the fans about his upcoming film. On Sunday, Big B posted a photo, featuring Ranbir and's director Ayan Mukherjee minus film's lead actress Alia Bhatt. "Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan and yours truly at look test forcool .. shoot starts next month .. with Alia too .. a joy to be with this incredible young generation," Amitabh Bachchan captioned the photo. Fans showed their excitement about the film and posted comments such as "can't wait," "the film will be a game changer" and "wow."Take a look at what Big B posted aboutPreparations forhave begun already and the movie will go on floors, next month. TV actress Mouni Roy will also star in the film.Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and the director recently made a trip to Israel for certain preparations of, which is a fantasy adventure trilogy.Alia, who will also co-star with Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar's wants to be at the top of her game and started going through's scripts some two months ago.marks Karan Johar's fourth collaboration with Ranbir and Ayan's third with the actor. Previously, Ranbir has headlined the cast of Karan-directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Ayan-directedand- all films produced by Dharma Productions.Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt'swill be made as a trilogy, the first part of which is expected to be ready for release in 2019.