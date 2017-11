Ranbir Kapoor Starts Brahmastra Preparation. Pics And Details Here

Highlights Ranbir Kapoor is taking DJ lessons in New York Ranbir is being trained by the owner of The Foxgrove Alia Bhatt has also started prepping for Brahmastra

No big deal, just the hottest #bollywood star @ranbirkapoor taking a few #djlessons with us. A post shared by The Foxgrove (@the_foxgrove) on Nov 4, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

More #ranbirkapoor in action A post shared by The Foxgrove (@the_foxgrove) on Nov 5, 2017 at 9:32am PST

NYC getting lit tonight A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapoor) on Nov 4, 2017 at 5:56am PDT

The party is where the script is. Gully boy and Brahmastra prep time #bestkindatime A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Oct 31, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

Ranbir Kapoor has started prepping for his role in the upcoming trilogyby taking DJ lessons at New York's The Foxgrove, a boutique electronic music and DJ school. Ranbir Kapoor is being trained by the company's founder David Maurice. The (unverified) Instagram page of The Foxgrove shared pictures of Ranbir and David Maurice chilling at the office and also at work. They captioned the pictures as: "No big deal, just the hottest Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor taking a few DJ lessons with us." They also shared a snapchat video, which was captioned: "Ranbir Kapoor in action." Here a glimpose of what Ranbir Kapoor is up to in New York.Talking about Ranbir's role in Brahmastra, director Ayan Mukherji told news agency PTI that Ranbir will have to undergo exhaustive physical training and "then there is internal work, like to get the spirit of the character right."There's another snapchat video of Ranbir Kapoor doing the round of social media, in which theactor explored thefilter, based on the song of the same name by Zack Knight and Jasmin Walia.Earlier this month, Ranbir Kapoor'sco-star Alia Bhatt had shared a picture from her home juggling between the scripts of Brahmastra and Gully Boy , having wrapped Meghna Gulzar'sis produced by Karan Johar . It also features Amitabh Bachchan in lead role and Mouni Roy in a pivotal role . The first part of the trilogy is expected to release in 2019 while the film will go on floors next year. Describing the film, Ayan told PTI: "In its core it has romance as an element but it has got a new flavour to it." He also said: "It's a huge project and lot of people have faith in it and in me so I need to deliver for my own career, for the producer, the actors and the entire crew."(With inputs from PTI)