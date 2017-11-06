Ranbir Kapoor Starts Brahmastra Preparation. Pics And Details Here

Ranbir Kapoor has started prepping for his role in the upcoming trilogy Brahmastra by taking DJ lessons at New York's The Foxgrove, a boutique electronic music and DJ school. Ranbir Kapoor is being trained by the company's founder David Maurice. The (unverified) Instagram page of The Foxgrove shared pictures of Ranbir and David Maurice chilling at the office and also at work. They captioned the pictures as: "No big deal, just the hottest Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor taking a few DJ lessons with us." They also shared a snapchat video, which was captioned: "Ranbir Kapoor in action." Here a glimpose of what Ranbir Kapoor is up to in New York.
Highlights
- Ranbir Kapoor is taking DJ lessons in New York
- Ranbir is being trained by the owner of The Foxgrove
- Alia Bhatt has also started prepping for Brahmastra
Talking about Ranbir's role in Brahmastra, director Ayan Mukherji told news agency PTI that Ranbir will have to undergo exhaustive physical training and "then there is internal work, like to get the spirit of the character right."
There's another snapchat video of Ranbir Kapoor doing the round of social media, in which the Barfi! actor explored the Bom Diggy filter, based on the song of the same name by Zack Knight and Jasmin Walia.
Earlier this month, Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt had shared a picture from her home juggling between the scripts of Brahmastra and Gully Boy, having wrapped Meghna Gulzar's Raazi.
Brahmastra is produced by Karan Johar. It also features Amitabh Bachchan in lead role and Mouni Roy in a pivotal role. The first part of the trilogy is expected to release in 2019 while the film will go on floors next year. Describing the film, Ayan told PTI: "In its core it has romance as an element but it has got a new flavour to it." He also said: "It's a huge project and lot of people have faith in it and in me so I need to deliver for my own career, for the producer, the actors and the entire crew."
(With inputs from PTI)