Watch: Ranbir Kapoor Rushes To Help Fans Who Fell Down While Taking Selfies With Him

Ranbir Kapoor meeting the fans at an event near Mumbai.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor's latest film Brahmastra has been doing good business at movie theatres. It collected Rs 100 crore in the first weekend after the film's release. Ranbir Kapoor and the film's director Ayan Mukerji have been thanking the audience on social media and at events for all the love and support their project received. During one such event in Thane on the occasion of National Cinema Day, Ranbir visited a cinema hall to meet the fans. The crowd got too excited after seeing their favourite actor and some of them fell on the barricades.

The incident was captured on camera and shared on social media. The video shows the group of fans standing on the other side of the barricade and interacting with Ranbir. They immediately started taking selfies with the actor. As Ranbir got ready to leave, a few excited fans fell down while climbing the barricades and taking photos.

Ranbir immediately rushed to help them. He even asked them "Are you alright?" and helped some of them get up.

Ranbir then proceeded to leave the venue and thanked fans for all their support to the film.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, directed by Ayan Mukerji, was released on September 9. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. It also features Dimple Kapadia in a special appearance.

To celebrate the film's success, Ayan Mukerji visited a number of temples, including the famous Somnath temple in Gujarat. He posted a photo of himself with Ranbir at the temple last week after completing his "third Jyotirling visit".

Days before Brahmastra's release, Ayan Mukerji had shared a post from his visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.