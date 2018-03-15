Alia Bhatt's Birthday Gift To Herself (And Us) Are These Pics Of Raazi

On 25th birthday, actress Alia Bhatt posted two pictures of herself from the sets of Raazi and revealed when the trailer will release

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 15, 2018 10:22 IST
Alia Bhatt in Raazi (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The pictures were taken on the 25th day of shoot
  2. Raazi trailer will release on April 9
  3. She is currently shooting Brahmastra in Bulgaria
On 25th birthday, actress Alia Bhatt posted two pictures of herself from the sets of Raazi, her upcoming film. The pictures were taken on the 25th day of shoot and she also revealed that after 25 days, the trailer of Raazi will be released. (This is Alia Bhatt's birthday gift to herself and perhaps to us too). "Movies or in this case MY movies aren't just something I do for a living... it's kinda the reason I feel like I'm alive. So, on my 25th birthday, I've randomly picked out two images from the 25th day of shoot of Raazi and the trailer will be out 25 days from today (9th April)... Happy birthday to me," she wrote on Instagram.

Here's Alia's post. (Liked her birthday gift?)
 


Raazi director Meghna Gulzar also posted the same pictures on Twitter and wrote, "She turns 25 today. Her strength smoulders within her. When it emanates, there is this. On @aliaa08's birthday, a glimpse of her in #Raazi."
 

Karan Johar, who is producing Raazi also shared the post. He had launched Alia in the industry with the 2012 film Student Of The Year. Alia is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and wife Soni Razdan.
 

In Raazi, Alia co-stars with Vicky Kaushal. The film is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat. It is scheduled to release this May.

Alia Bhatt is currently filming Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in Bulgaria and will reportedly have a working birthday. The three-part film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

Have you seen these post-card worthy pictures from Alia Bhatt's Bulgaria diaries?
 
 

I wonder how, I wonder why

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on


 
 

its a beautiful day, don't let it get awayyy

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 

snow so white

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on



Meanwhile, she also has Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh in the pipeline.
 

