Alia Bhatt's Birthday Gift To Herself (And Us) Are These Pics Of Raazi

Movies or in this case MY movies aren't just something I do for a living.. it's kinda the reason I feel like I'm alive SO...On my 25th birthday I've randomly picked out two images from the 25th DAY of shoot of RAAZI and and and the TRAILER will be out 25 days from today(9th April).. Happy Birthday to me
Raazi director Meghna Gulzar also posted the same pictures on Twitter and wrote, "She turns 25 today. Her strength smoulders within her. When it emanates, there is this. On @aliaa08's birthday, a glimpse of her in #Raazi."
She turns 25 today. Her strength smoulders within her. When it emanates, there is this. On @aliaa08 's birthday, a glimpse of her in #Raazi@JungleePictures@DharmaMovies@karanjohar@vickykaushal09pic.twitter.com/v951hvL4Fg— Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar) March 15, 2018
Karan Johar, who is producing Raazi also shared the post. He had launched Alia in the industry with the 2012 film Student Of The Year. Alia is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and wife Soni Razdan.
And here's another one from Raazi. But it's just the beginning #Raazi@aliaa08@meghnagulzar@dharmamovies@JungleePictures@apoorvamehta18pic.twitter.com/3tfBXFLnIH— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 15, 2018
In Raazi, Alia co-stars with Vicky Kaushal. The film is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat. It is scheduled to release this May.
Alia Bhatt is currently filming Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in Bulgaria and will reportedly have a working birthday. The three-part film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.
Meanwhile, she also has Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh in the pipeline.