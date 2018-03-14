What Alia Bhatt Posted A Day Before Her Birthday

Alia Bhatt, may you get all the cake you want on your birthday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 14, 2018 20:25 IST
Alia Bhatt is in Bulgaria (courtesy aliaabhatt)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Alia Bhatt will turn 25 on March 15
  2. Alia will spend her birthday in Bulgaria
  3. She's filming Brahmastra in Bulgaria
Have you seen Alia Bhatt's new post on Instagram? It's so pretty! It's yet another entry to Alia Bhatt's Bulgaria diaries on Instagram. The actress is in Bulgaria for filming Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and will reportedly have a working birthday on Thursday. But ahead of that, here's how she's making Instagram look so pretty. Posting a photo of herself, she borrowed the lyrics of the song Lemon Tree by Fool's Garden and wrote: "I wonder how, I wonder why." The last time Alia captioned a photo with song lyrics is for a similar click also from Bulgaria. That time it was U2 helping her out with Beautiful Day.

See her new and old posts:
 
 

I wonder how, I wonder why

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on


 
 

its a beautiful day, don't let it get awayyy

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on



Here are some other posts made by Alia Bhatt all the way from Bulgaria.
 
 

beet tasting

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on


 
 

snow so white

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on


 
 

in the maze of her imagination

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on



Now, about her birthday, a Mumbai Mirror report states that the Brahmastra schedule is so tight that the actress can't even get a full day off for birthday celebrations. "Alia will spend her day shooting. It's a hectic schedule so she can't afford a day off but there will definitely be a celebration on set," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying. Alia Bhatt is in Bulgaria with her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji. Karan Johar also reportedly had plans of joining his Student Of The Year in Bulgaria but had to drop them as he plans to host a gala birthday bash for his mother Hiroo Yash's 75th birthday.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan (who is currently shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan in Jodhpur) and Mouni Roy (who plays a villain). Brahmastra is a trilogy produced by Karan Johar, the first part of the movie is expected to release next year. Alia Bhatt also has Meghna Gulzar's Raazi and the Sanjay Dutt biopic in the pipeline.
 

