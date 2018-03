What Alia Bhatt Posted A Day Before Her Birthday

Highlights Alia Bhatt will turn 25 on March 15 Alia will spend her birthday in Bulgaria She's filming Brahmastra in Bulgaria

Have you seen Alia Bhatt's new post on Instagram? It's so pretty! It's yet another entry to Alia Bhatt's Bulgaria diaries on Instagram . The actress is in Bulgaria for filming Ayan Mukerji'sand will reportedly have a working birthday on Thursday . But ahead of that, here's how she's making Instagram look so pretty. Posting a photo of herself, she borrowed the lyrics of the songby Fool's Garden and wrote: "I wonder how, I wonder why." The last time Alia captioned a photo with song lyrics is for a similar click also from Bulgaria. That time it was U2 helping her out withSee her new and old posts:Here are some other posts made by Alia Bhatt all the way from Bulgaria. Now, about her birthday, a Mumbai Mirror report states that theschedule is so tight that the actress can't even get a full day off for birthday celebrations. "Alia will spend her day shooting. It's a hectic schedule so she can't afford a day off but there will definitely be a celebration on set," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying. Alia Bhatt is in Bulgaria with herco-star Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji. Karan Johar also reportedly had plans of joining hisin Bulgaria but had to drop them as he plans to host a gala birthday bash for his mother Hiroo Yash's 75th birthday.also stars Amitabh Bachchan (who is currently shooting forin Jodhpur) and Mouni Roy (who plays a villain).is a trilogy produced by Karan Johar, the first part of the movie is expected to release next year. Alia Bhatt also has Meghna Gulzar'sand the Sanjay Dutt biopic in the pipeline.