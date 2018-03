Watch One-Year-Old Alia Bhatt Play With Dad Mahesh Bhatt In Blast From The Past Video

Highlights Alia Bhatt shared an old video of hers from when she was one "Daddy's little girl. Whether you're 1 or 25," wrote Alia Alia Bhatt turned 25 on Thursday

Happy birthday, Alia Bhatt and thank you, Alia Bhatt for sharing this adorable video on Instagram. The actress turned 25 on Thursday but is currently away from home - she's in Bulgaria shooting forand it appears that she's really, really missing her family on her big day. On Instagram, Alia posted an old video from her first birthday, in which her father - filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt - can be seen singing 'Happy Birthday' to her. In the video, baby Alia is cute as a button in a pink dress and adorably calls out to her mother Soni Razdan, who appears to be shooting the video. This piece of throwback gold is cute beyond imagination and then Alia captions it like this: "Daddy's little girl. Whether you're 1 or 25!"On her 25th birthday, Alia also had something to share with her fans - she posted two new stills from Raazi (her film with Meghna Gulzar) and wrote: "Movies or in this case MY movies aren't just something I do for a living... it's kinda the reason I feel like I'm alive. SO... On my 25th birthday I've randomly picked out two images from the 25th DAY of shoot of RAAZI and and and the TRAILER will be out 25 days from today (9th April).. Happy Birthday to me!" On Instagram, Alia received a birthday greeting each from her parents and also her sister Shaheen Bhatt. "25 years ago today, I was just moseying along, minding my own business, when my life changed forever. Alia, Aloo, Bob - My friend, my companion, my personal defence lawyer, my most tireless cheerleader, my paranoid caretaker, witness to all my highs and lows, partner in random midnight hysterics and co-cat parent - I'm so lucky to have you as my sister and I'm so proud of the kind and nurturing soul you have grown to be. Thank you for being you," wrote Shaheen while Mr Bhatt added: "Such a BIG miracle in such a LITTLE girl! Happy Birthday Alia."Apart fromand, Alia Bhatt also has Ranveer Singh'sin the pipeline. She co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan inwhile in, Alia shares screen space with Vicky Kaushal.