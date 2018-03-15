Watch One-Year-Old Alia Bhatt Play With Dad Mahesh Bhatt In Blast From The Past Video

Highlights
- Alia Bhatt shared an old video of hers from when she was one
- "Daddy's little girl. Whether you're 1 or 25," wrote Alia
- Alia Bhatt turned 25 on Thursday
On her 25th birthday, Alia also had something to share with her fans - she posted two new stills from Raazi (her film with Meghna Gulzar) and wrote: "Movies or in this case MY movies aren't just something I do for a living... it's kinda the reason I feel like I'm alive. SO... On my 25th birthday I've randomly picked out two images from the 25th DAY of shoot of RAAZI and and and the TRAILER will be out 25 days from today (9th April).. Happy Birthday to me!"
25 years ago today, I was just moseying along, minding my own business, when my life changed forever. Alia, Aloo, Bob - My friend, my companion, my personal defence lawyer, my most tireless cheerleader, my paranoid caretaker, witness to all my highs and lows, partner in random midnight hysterics and co-cat parent - I'm so lucky to have you as my sister and I'm so proud of the kind and nurturing soul you have grown to be. Thank you for being you. Happy Birthday my beautiful girl. P.S. I love you so much it hurts.
On this day 25 years ago you were born Alia. Your name had already been chosen in my head. Alia Knightly was a lovely British Indian model and when I read that name I had decided if I had a girl we would call her Alia. Luckily your father agreed. I had no idea what the name meant then. It was many years later that I found out it means 'exalted'. And that you most certainly are. A month before you were born I had a dream. I saw your face clearly in that dream. Since then in these 25 years you have scaled great heights in your young life... true to your name. On this day, your birthday, I wish you all the best as always... but I also wish that you keep your core self intact. Your special simple sweet self intact through all the craziness and the heady ups and the not so heady downs of life ... don't lose sight of who you really are inside. Because it's that self that will be your guide and your most precious companion. Wish we were with you today... Happy Birthday sweetheart. Have a glass for me. Love always ... Mama
Apart from Brahmastra and Raazi, Alia Bhatt also has Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy in the pipeline. She co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra while in Raazi, Alia shares screen space with Vicky Kaushal.