Gold Poster: Akshay Kumar, Passion In His Eyes, Is Determined To Make India Proud After the super-success of PadMan, Akshay Kumar is all set to bowl you over with his act as a Bengali hockey player in Gold

Akshay Kumar in latest poster of Gold (Courtesy akshaykumar New Delhi: Highlights Makers unveiled the second poster of Gold on Wednesday Akshay Kumar plays the role of a Bengali hockey player in Gold The latest poster of Gold was released in both Hindi and English Gold is almost over. The makers unveiled the latest poster of the film, featuring Akshay Kumar, and also reminded us of the release date of Gold. After the super-success of PadMan, Akshay Kumar is all set to bowl you over with his act as a Bengali hockey player (as revealed in the teaser) in Gold, which hits screens this Independence Day. The Reema Kagti-directed film traces the journey of a hockey player in the pre-Independence era, who wants to win Olympic gold for independent India. Eyes brimming with passion and the Indian flag held close to his heart, Akshay Kumar in the latest poster of Gold, looks convincing as a hockey player who wants to make his country proud.



Sharing the poster of the film, Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Desh banta hai jab sab deshvasiyon ki aankhon mein ek sapna hota hai." Producer Farhan Akhtar also wrote, "All victories begin with a dream. It fills me with immense joy to present to you the official poster of Gold, a film that is very close to my heart." The makers also released a Hindi version of the poster on Weddnesday. Take a look here:

All victories begin with a dream.



The teaser of Gold , which was unveiled earlier this year, shows the struggle of a hockey player (played by Akshay Kumar) and how he wins the first Olympic medal for the country as a free nation in 1948. In the teaser, Akshay Kumar can be heard saying, "Hum ek pagal Bengali hai, hum hockey se pyaar karta hai." Gold, which is set in the timeline between 1933-1948, comes with a powerful tagline: "Abhi tak India chup tha. Ab hum log bolega aur duniya sunega." Gold is being produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.



Talking about the film, producer Ritesh Sidhwani had earlier told PTI, "It is not a biopic. It is a completely fictional story but it is set against a real backdrop between 1933-48 India about what the country was, the sports... About hockey. It is not based on any character."



Apart from Akshay Kumar, Gold will also star Mouni Roy and Amit Sadh in a pivotal roles.



