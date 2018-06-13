Gold Poster: Akshay Kumar, Passion In His Eyes, Is Determined To Make India Proud

Highlights
- Makers unveiled the second poster of Gold on Wednesday
- Akshay Kumar plays the role of a Bengali hockey player in Gold
- The latest poster of Gold was released in both Hindi and English
Sharing the poster of the film, Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Desh banta hai jab sab deshvasiyon ki aankhon mein ek sapna hota hai." Producer Farhan Akhtar also wrote, "All victories begin with a dream. It fills me with immense joy to present to you the official poster of Gold, a film that is very close to my heart." The makers also released a Hindi version of the poster on Weddnesday. Take a look here:
Desh banta hai jab sab deshvasiyon ki aankhon mein ek sapna hota hai. #Gold15Augpic.twitter.com/nDZclDCtYH— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 13, 2018
All victories begin with a dream.— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 13, 2018
It fills me with immense joy to present to you the official poster of #Gold, a film that is very close to my heart. pic.twitter.com/xfX84ihQhw
Here is the #HindiPoster of #Gold Starring @akshaykumar, @Roymouni, Vineet Kumar Singh, @kapoorkkunal & @TheAmitSadh. Releasing on 15th August!! #Gold@kagtireema@FarOutAkhtar@ritesh_sid@excelmoviespic.twitter.com/tqzRD7dwrM— Indian Movie Poster (@IMP_poster) June 13, 2018
The teaser of Gold , which was unveiled earlier this year, shows the struggle of a hockey player (played by Akshay Kumar) and how he wins the first Olympic medal for the country as a free nation in 1948. In the teaser, Akshay Kumar can be heard saying, "Hum ek pagal Bengali hai, hum hockey se pyaar karta hai." Gold, which is set in the timeline between 1933-1948, comes with a powerful tagline: "Abhi tak India chup tha. Ab hum log bolega aur duniya sunega." Gold is being produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.
Apart from Akshay Kumar, Gold will also star Mouni Roy and Amit Sadh in a pivotal roles.