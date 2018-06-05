Mouni Roy Skinny-Shamed For New Pics. Aren't You Tired Already, Trolls?

Mouni Roy, who is busy making Brahmastra these days, posted casual pictures on Instagram, for which she was skinny-shamed by the always opinionated Internet. On Tuesday, Mouni posted pictures from one of her beach outing while a day before she had shared casual pictures from her home. On both pictures, comments ranging from compliments to insults were posted in plenty. "You look very sickened," said one user while another added: "Get well soon, Mouni. I think you are going through malnutrition problem." But several Instagram users praised the Naagin actress' sultry pictures and hoped that she would return to the third season of the show (yes, the Internet won't give up).
Here are Mouni Roy's latest photos:
Mouni Roy popularised television show Naagin, the third season of which aired over the weekend. Season 3 started with Mouni making a brief appearance, in which she promised to avenge her death (she was killed by her husband at the end of season 2) but the focus soon shifted to Karishma Tanna, whose revenge saga forms the crux of the third season.
CommentsFans want Mouni to play a larger role in this season too but the actress is currently busy with her film assignments. She is in the middle of filming Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. She has completed filming Reema Kagti's Gold, which release later this year.
Mouni Roy has appeared in several other K-Soaps produced by Ekta Kapoor including Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasturi.