'No Naagin Without Mouni Roy,' Says The Internet, After Karishma Tanna's Look Is Unveiled

Highlights
- "We want Mouni Roy in Naagin 3, please," a user commented
- "Karishma Tanna is a bad choice for Naagin," read another comment
- Mouni Roy had headlined the previous two seasons of Naagin
Here's Karishma Tanna's first look from Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3.
Qubool Hai actress Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani, best known for her role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, star in lead roles in Naagin 3. "With the already popular faces Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan missing from the screen, the makers decided to get well-known actors Anita and Surbhi in their places," a source earlier told Indian Express. Surbhi will play a positive role while Anita will be seen as the antagonist. Indian Express also reported that actor Pearl V Puri will play the male lead in Naagin 3.
I have been holding onto this emotion for quite sometime now. But its time to let go of something that holds a very large part of my heart. The show that gave me everything; Shivanya & Shivangi , embodying em was a privilege I was given by my @ektaravikapoor . Thank you maam , i shall always be thankful and they ll always be a part of me. My little land of make belief Naagin 1 & 2. Anyone who knows me knows how attached i am with what i love. So without much ado i bid adieu. Waiting eagerly for the next season telecast & wishing the new team all my love & luck. P.S this one s gonna be epic too #NaaginForever @varunthebabbar @muktadhond @anusoru @shreya_nehal @tanyaa03 @nidhikurda @eshagupta1331
Naagin 3 is expected to air on television soon.