Mouni Roy's Fans Are Thrilled With The Pics Their 'Favourite Naagin' Is Posting

Mouni Roy's fabulous photoshoot (of sorts) is making it difficult to stay away from Instagram for too long. The actress shared a few pictures from what appears to be a photo session in an undisclosed location. One of the posts was captioned, "Lone dreamscapes" and another read: "Sullen sunbathing faces." The last we knew, Mouni Roy was filming Brahmastra in Bulgaria along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The first post, in which Mouni wore white, has over 1.5 million likes with compliments such as "cute" and "adorable" filling the comments thread. One Instagram user invoked her television show and wrote: "My favourite naagin."
Highlights
- Mouni Roy posed in "Lone dreamscapes"
- Mouni was filming Brahmastra in Bulgaria with Ranbir and Alia
- The first part of Brahmastra will release next year
Take a look:
Mouni Roy, who became a household name after featuring in TV shows such as Kyukii... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Naagin, is all set to begin her Bollywood journey. But before Brahmastra (directed by Ayan Mukherji and produced by Karan Johar), Mouni Roy will be seen in Reema Kagti's Gold, co-starring Akshay Kumar.
All of March, Mouni Roy instgrammed updates from the sets of Brahmastra, where she's learning top-notch martial arts forms, which would help her film action sequences. In between, she also celebrated her co-star Alia's birthday.
Comments
Brahmastra is a trilogy, the first part of which is expected to release next year. Amitabh Bachchan also stars in Brahmastra but his work diary is currently divided between Yash Raj Films' Thugs Of Hindostan and Chiranjeevi's film, in which he has a cameo.