Mouni Roy's Pic Of Herself In Wheelchair Prompts Concerned Comments

Fans of Naagin actress Mouni Roy are curious to know what has happened to her foot

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 27, 2018 08:43 IST
Mouni Roy photographed with Hussain Dalal. (Image courtesy: Mouni Roy)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. It appears Mouni Roy injured herself
  2. "Get well soon" messages have flooded the comments section on her post
  3. Hussain and Mouni are working together in Brahmastra
Mouni Roy latest post to wish her friend Hussain Dalal on Instagram prompted concerned tweets from fans as it shows Mouni on a wheelchair with her right foot strapped in bandage (or is that a plaster?). In her post, the 32-year-old actress wrote: "...Also one must never forget and take kindness for granted. Will always be thankful for the long wheelchair ride on the fretted day." It is unclear if the picture is a latest from the sets of Brahmastra, which Mouni is currently filming or if it was taken earlier. But fans of the Naagin actress are extremely concerned. "Get well soon" messages have flooded the comments thread. Many Instagram users are curious to know what has happened.

Here's what Mouni Roy posted:
 


Mouni had posted another picture yesterday tagging Hussain Dalal, in which both her feet appeared to be fine.
 


Hussain Dalal is an actor and writer, who has written dialogues for Karan Johar's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and 2 States. Hussain is a part of Karan Johar-produced Brahmastra, where he and Mouni may have crossed paths. Hussain Dalal has also featured in films such as Pizza and A Gentleman. He also appeared as one of the mentors of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge along with Mallika Dua and Zakir Khan.

Team Brahmastra is currently filming in Bulgaria with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the lead cast of the film. Director Ayan Mukherji has ensured that cast has top tutors for their action sequences.

Brahmastra is a trilogy, the first part of which will release next year. Amitabh Bachchan, currently filming Thugs Of Hindostan is expected to join team Brahmastra soon.

