Mouni Roy's Pic Of Herself In Wheelchair Prompts Concerned Comments

Highlights
- It appears Mouni Roy injured herself
- "Get well soon" messages have flooded the comments section on her post
- Hussain and Mouni are working together in Brahmastra
Here's what Mouni Roy posted:
Of all the stories you write my favourites aren't the ones with human characters but ones with the wind making music , empty streets , snowed bicycles, open lone stages and a few human shadows in the bg. Love all the short & long stories ; even the ones you hvnt written yet !!! (am sure i ll like em wen i read em) Happy birthday @hussain.dalal Be 'joy' always ! Also one must never forget & take kindness for granted. Will always be thankful for the long wheelchair ride on the fretted day
Mouni had posted another picture yesterday tagging Hussain Dalal, in which both her feet appeared to be fine.
Hussain Dalal is an actor and writer, who has written dialogues for Karan Johar's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and 2 States. Hussain is a part of Karan Johar-produced Brahmastra, where he and Mouni may have crossed paths. Hussain Dalal has also featured in films such as Pizza and A Gentleman. He also appeared as one of the mentors of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge along with Mallika Dua and Zakir Khan.
Brahmastra is a trilogy, the first part of which will release next year. Amitabh Bachchan, currently filming Thugs Of Hindostan is expected to join team Brahmastra soon.