The Internet Corrects Orry After His Mouni Roy And Brahmastra Oopsie

A throwback of Orry and Mouni Roy. (courtesy: orry1)

Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry gave a roaring shout out to actress Mouni Roy on Arhaan Khan's Dumb Biryani podcast. In the episode, Orry referred to Mouni Roy as "Mohini Roy" and he called the film Brahmastra "Bramarama." Orry said in the episode, "I manifested Mohini Roy once, and it worked. Mohini Roy, you know Mohini Roy? I'm not too well-versed in Bollywood movies, because I don't speak Hindi well, so I usually watch if it's a really good movie or if my friends are in it. But when I watched Bramarama, and I saw Mohini Roy's character, I was f******g impressed. I've gone to see the movie four times just to watch her scenes. When her scenes ended, I would be like, 'S**t, Mohini's scenes ended."

The Internet was quick to correct Orry after his oopsie. In the comments section of Dumb Biryani's YouTube video, a user wrote, "I actually searched who is Mohini Roy...then I came to know he is talking about Mouni Roy and its Brahmastra." Another one added, "Brahma...what?" A third comment read, "Mohini Roy is his good friend? LOL. Maybe he should learn her name first." Another on added, "Ohhh Goddddd Bramrama and Mohini Roy why you guys didn't even correct him. Hilarious." Another user wrote, "Too shocked that he caled Mouni as Mohini." Another comment read, "Mouni Roy became Mohini. Orry being Orry."

Mouni Roy was seen as the antagonist Junoon in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in 2022, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan (in a cameo appearance).

Orry, who is spotted at almost all celebrity parties in Mumbai, made his Koffee With Karan 8 debut this year. On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8, Orry spoke about his brand strategy of his "downfall, comeback," about his 3 doppelgangers and a lot more.