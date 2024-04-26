Orry Had This Much Fun With Kajol's Daughter Nysa And Akshay Kumar's Son Aarav In London

Orry shared this image on his Instagram story.

You must be living under a rock if you don't know that Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is Bollywood's BFF. Currently, he's in London, United Kingdom. Guess his travel buddies? The star kids – Nysa Devgn (daughter of Kajol and Ajay Devgn), and Aarav Kumar (son of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna). Need proof? Just check out Orry's Instagram profile. In a picture shared on his Instagram Stories, the trio look super fancy as they pose for the lens. Sharing the image of their “Dinner fun times”, Orry wrote, “About last night.” The location tag revealed they were at Park Chinois Mayfair, a Chinese restaurant and bar.

Coming back to the star kids, last year, in a chat with NDTV's Arun Singh, Kajol recalled an incident when Nysa burst into tears. The actress said, "It was when Nysa was two years. We had gone to Jaipur and at that time we did not travel with security. The paparazzi came, 20-25 of them came and surrounded us and started yelling. Nysa burst out crying at that time. She was only 2. I just picked her up and I just walked straight into the car. I told her that these people mean you no harm, it's just their work so don't worry about it. If you have noticed I have kept my children (Nysa and Yug) away from it."

When asked if Kajol has given any tips to her kids on how to deal with the paparazzi, she shared, "They have learnt through experience. Whatever they have learnt through experience cannot be greater than whatever I teach them."

Before that, Akshay Kumar talked about Aarav's lack of interest in movies. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the star said, “I want to show my son films, I want to tell him about films, he doesn't want to see films. I want to put him into all that but he just doesn't want to see anything, he just wants to do his work. He wants to study or do his fashion designing.”